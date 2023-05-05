Covid no longer a global health emergency, WHO says

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Mashatile giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
Gwamanda received 139 votes with DA councillor and erstwhile mayor Mpho Phalatse recieving 68 votes
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
The cases include investigations into Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett, PPC and Ayo Technology Solutions
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Losses undermine Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive party’s fortunes and emboldens the opposition Labour Party ahead of next national vote
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
London — Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9-million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It’s therefore with great hope that I declareCovid-19 over as a global health emergency,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO’s emergency committee first declared that Covid-19 represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on January 30 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.
Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.
The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, according to WHO data.
“However, that does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat,” said Ghebreyesus.
The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, though it did start using the term for Covid-19 in March 2020.
Last year, US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over. Like a number of other countries, the world’s biggest economy has begun dismantling its domestic state of emergency for Covid-19, meaning it will stop paying for things like vaccines.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Covid no longer a global health emergency, WHO says
Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency
London — Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9-million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It’s therefore with great hope that I declareCovid-19 over as a global health emergency,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO’s emergency committee first declared that Covid-19 represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on January 30 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.
Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.
The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, according to WHO data.
“However, that does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat,” said Ghebreyesus.
The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, though it did start using the term for Covid-19 in March 2020.
Last year, US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over. Like a number of other countries, the world’s biggest economy has begun dismantling its domestic state of emergency for Covid-19, meaning it will stop paying for things like vaccines.
Reuters
Moderna’s Q1 Covid-19 vaccine sales soar, surpassing expectations
China’s tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels in holiday
Seoul blocks LGBTQ+ festival by allowing Christian concert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Moderna’s Q1 Covid-19 vaccine sales soar, surpassing expectations
China’s tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels in holiday
Jair Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia raided over vaccination record
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.