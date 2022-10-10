Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
Group is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
The move comes just more than a week after a US judge dismissed a separate $10bn lawsuit filed in 2021
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
WATCH: Is SA on the brink of collapse?
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says SA is showing signs of a failed state and is at ground zero. Business Day TV unpacked this with Roodt in more detail.
WATCH: Satawu to join Transnet strike
WATCH: What Opec’s 2-million barrel cut could mean for SA
WATCH: Richards Bay Minerals turns to renewable solar power
WATCH | The role of ethical leadership in addressing child hunger
WATCH: Finding value in ETF market
