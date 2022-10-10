×

WATCH: Is SA on the brink of collapse?​

Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt

10 October 2022 - 21:51
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says SA is showing signs of a failed state and is at ground zero. Business Day TV unpacked this with Roodt in more detail.

WATCH: Is SA on the brink of collapse?​
