Putin ‘plans to attend G20 summit in Indonesia’

Jakarta — President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit in Indonesia later this year, Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions by some members that the country could be barred from the group.

The US and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the world’s 20 main economies after its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions said.

However, any bid to exclude it is likely to to be vetoed, raising the prospect of some countries instead skipping G20 meetings, the sources said.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia, which holds the rotating G20 chair, said Putin intended to travel to Bali for the G20 summit in November.

“It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid-19 situation. So far, his intention is that he wants to,” ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said.

Asked about suggestions that Russia could be excluded from the G20, she said it was a forum to discuss economic issues, not a crisis like Ukraine.