Big banks and hedge funds fuelled US repo market turmoil, says BIS

Washington — The September mayhem in the US repo market suggests there is a structural problem in this vital corner of finance and the incident was not just a temporary hiccup, according to a new analysis from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

This market, which relies heavily on just four big US banks for funding, was upended in part because those firms now hold more of their liquid assets in Treasuries relative to what they park at the Federal Reserve, officials at the Basel-based institution concluded in a report released on Sunday. That meant “their ability to supply funding at short notice in repo markets was diminished”.

And hedge funds are financing more investments through repo, which “appears to have compounded the strains”, the researchers said.

This brings the BIS, the central bank for central banks, into a controversy that has vexed observers for almost three months: Why did the repo market get so bad, so quickly? On September 17, rates on general collateral repo briefly surged to 10% from about 2%.

Many, including the Fed, concluded in the immediate aftermath that two transitory events collided: investors used repo to finance the purchase of a large batch of newly auctioned Treasuries at the same time that quarterly corporate tax payments drained liquidity from that market.

But the BIS doubts an ephemeral supply-and-demand imbalance is totally to blame.

“None of these temporary factors can fully explain the exceptional jump in repo rates,” Fernando Avalos, Torsten Ehlers and Egemen Eren wrote in the latest BIS Quarterly Review.

Reserves — or cash that banks stash at the Fed — are the easiest asset for banks to tap when they want to quickly move money into repo. And it would have been logical for banks to pour cash into repo to get those 10% returns from an overnight loan.

The four banks that dominate the market hold about 25% of the reserves in the US banking system, but 50% of the Treasuries. That mismatch likely slowed the movement of cash into repo, the BIS researchers postulated.

Volatility in the amount of cash the US Treasury keeps parked at the Fed also affected banks’ reserves. “The resulting drain and swings in reserves are likely to have reduced the cash buffers of the big four banks and their willingness to lend into the repo market,” the team wrote.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has put the blame on regulators themselves. He said in October that his firm had the cash and willingness to calm short-term funding markets but liquidity rules for banks held it back.

Along with changing market structure, the researchers also connected the repo ruckus to banks being somewhat out of practice in daily reserve management. That is because trillions of dollars worth of Fed asset purchases — the so-called quantitative easing programme meant to help the economy recover from the 2008 financial crisis — had left the banking system flush with cash for years.

“The internal processes and knowledge that banks need to ensure prompt and smooth market operations may” have started to decay, they wrote. “This could take the form of staff inexperience and fewer market-makers, slowing internal processes.”