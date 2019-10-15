JPMorgan enjoys unexpected wins in the third quarter

New York — JPMorgan Chase’s traders and investment bankers emerged from a messy third quarter with a few surprise wins.

Fixed-income trading revenue jumped 25% and investment-banking fees posted an unexpected increase, the company said on Tuesday. That led the corporate and investment bank division to its best third quarter in three years.

JPMorgan seized on some late-quarter volatility in fixed-income markets, pushing trading revenue higher than CEO Jamie Dimon had forecast just a few weeks earlier. Increased flows in rates and commodities drove the gains in debt trading, CFO Jenn Piepszak said on a conference call with analysts.

And even as global trade tensions weighed on cross-border deal making and companies from WeWork to Endeavor Group Holdings shelved plans for initial public offerings (IPO), JPMorgan managed a 9% increase in banking fees on the strength of debt and equity underwriting.

“JPMorgan stacks up very well relative to its competitors in the US, particularly in the capital-markets area,” Fred Cannon, an analyst at KBW, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Shares of the company rose 1.3% to $117.92 at 9.34am in New York. They’ve jumped 21% this year.

Goldman Sachs Group fell as much as 3.2% after the bank reported a $267m markdown on public equity wagers and investment-banking revenue that missed analysts’ estimates.

Dimon tempered expectations for trading revenue last month, saying he wasn’t “jumping for joy” at the prospect of a 10% jump in the metric because the gain is compared with a weak third quarter in 2018. The actual increase was 14%.

The strength in fixed-income trading was offset by a surprise 5% decline in equity-trading revenue, to $1.5bn, which the bank blamed on derivatives. Analysts had been expecting a 5% increase.

JPMorgan had been expected to benefit from a pullback in equities by Deutsche Bank. The bank has been investing in electronic technology and sharpening its focus on trade execution, trying to unseat Morgan Stanley as Wall Street’s top stock-trading shop.

Repo rates surged late last month, providing an opportunity for banks to profit from the swings that left hedge funds and broker-dealers scrambling for cash.

Trading challenges

Wall Street trading desks have been struggling to revamp their businesses as a shift to passive investing, struggles among hedge funds, and moves to cheaper electronic trading have made banks’ securities units less profitable. The five biggest US banks saw a collective $5bn drop in trading revenue in the first half of the year.

JPMorgan’s third-quarter investment-banking fees rose 8.7% to $1.98bn thanks to stronger-than-expected results from the bank’s capital-markets team. Fees from helping companies raise money through bond deals and stock offerings increased 18% to $1.47bn. Fees from advising on mergers and acquisitions slumped 13% to $506m, worse than expectations for a 7% drop.

The bank’s book of what it considers core loans contracted for only the second time since the US Federal Reserve started increasing interest rates in 2015. Average core loans fell to $900.6bn from $905.8bn in the previous quarter, driven by decreased lending in the consumer and investment-banking divisions. Loans to medium-sized companies and to clients of its asset and wealth-management group increased.

Bloomberg