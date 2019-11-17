Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Bank misses show pitfalls of policy making in volatile world It is unlikely the last monetary policy committee meeting of 2019 will slash interest rates, despite a sharp deterioration in the economy BL PREMIUM

Did the SA Reserve Bank miss the opportunity to give SA’s struggling economy and consumers some relief by cutting interest rates?

With the last monetary policy committee (MPC) rate-setting meeting of 2019 that starts on Tuesday unlikely to result in a change in the repo rate, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that this year will end without a cut in rates despite a sharp deterioration in the economy and much improved inflation outlook.