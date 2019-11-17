LUKANYO MNYANDA: Bank misses show pitfalls of policy making in volatile world
It is unlikely the last monetary policy committee meeting of 2019 will slash interest rates, despite a sharp deterioration in the economy
17 November 2019 - 20:11
Did the SA Reserve Bank miss the opportunity to give SA’s struggling economy and consumers some relief by cutting interest rates?
With the last monetary policy committee (MPC) rate-setting meeting of 2019 that starts on Tuesday unlikely to result in a change in the repo rate, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that this year will end without a cut in rates despite a sharp deterioration in the economy and much improved inflation outlook.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.