Gavin Hunt insists struggling SuperSport will finish strong

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt reacts during his side’s DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BackpagePix
Defiant SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt insists his team will finish the season in the top eight despite a poor run of form.
Matsatsantsa’s fortunes nosedived over their past eight Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches after failing to register a win. That continued on Wednesday night with a 1-1 draw at home to Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Hunt, though, is adamant his side will finish strong and qualify for next season’s MTN8.
Their run since the beginning of the year that has yielded two defeats and six draws has left SuperSport, who were strong contenders for runners-up last season, in fifth place in the PSL standings, below Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.
In their remaining seven matches, United face the likes of Chippa United — at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night — Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Spurs, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates.
“It’s not going for us at the moment,” Hunt said after 10-man United came from behind to force a draw against Polokwane.
“I said we deserved something out of the game, especially with the two chances we had at the end. We had to work hard for our goal. I said we deserved more than a draw and it is disappointing.
“It is frustrating but this is football. What can you do? You get a red card and it doesn’t happen for you. We missed a chance with Grant [Margeman] and those are the chances you must put away.”
Despite these frustrations, Hunt remains adamant his squad — a combination of youngsters and veterans — will rediscover their form in the home straight.
“We will finish well, that’s guaranteed because we still have seven games left. It is a progression every day and they are learning in every game.
“It is a tough league. Polokwane City are a physical side with big and strong players — a lot of the players we played against are experienced.”
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe also expressed his promoted side’ top-eight ambitions as his team sit in 11th place heading into the business end of the campaign.
“It is still possible to sneak into the top eight. The mission is to go there. If you cheque the teams we are playing against and who are [about] us on the log, we have accumulated almost the same number of points,” he said.
