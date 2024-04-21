POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Electricity minister to brief media on Energy Action Plan
Power cuts likely to remain suspended until Friday
21 April 2024 - 18:42
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on Monday.
Load-shedding has now remained suspended for 25 days. Eskom announced on Sunday that power cuts were likely to remain suspended until Friday by when the utility would provide another update...
