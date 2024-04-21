Sport / Soccer

Rulani Mokwena adamant his team were superior

Sundowns coach asks Tunisian media whether they are happy with tactics of Esperance Tunis

21 April 2024 - 15:17
by MARC STRYDOM
Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Roger Aholou of Esperance Tunis in Tunis, Tunisia, on Saturday night. Picture: MEHREZ TOUJANI/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his team were tactically superior to Esperance Tunis in spite of their 1-0 Caf Champions League first-leg defeat in Tunisia on Saturday night.

The coach became embroiled with a journalist who asked in the post-match press conference whether Esperance won the tactical battle at the packed, 60,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis.

Sundowns, who had chances to equalise, will be reasonably content with a single-goal defeat.

“I thought we were brave on the ball, we defended very well, we suffered together in moments where we had to suffer against a very good team,” Mokwena said.

“When I watched the games of Esperance — against Club Africain, Al Hilal, Asec [Mimosas] — I don’t remember a team dominating them here like we did tonight.”

Asked if Esperance won the tactical battle, Mokwena countered: “I don’t agree that tactically Esperance won, no — I fully disagree.

“In football there are two very important things. The first is how many chances are you able to create, and who created the most chances today? Mamelodi.

“Then who defended better — the one who gave less chances or more chances? They conceded more chances than Sundowns.”

As a back-and-forth emerged between coach and the questioner, Mokwena asked: “I would like to ask you guys as the Tunisian media, how many times do you see Esperance parking the bus at home?

“And are you guys happy to see one of your biggest clubs in the country playing against Sundowns and parking the bus? If you guys are happy, then OK, there’s no problem from me with that.”



