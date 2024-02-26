Johnson apologises to ‘16-million supporters’ after Chiefs’ cup humiliation

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson during their Nedbank Cup last-32 defeat to Milford FC on Sunday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson apologised to the team’s millions of supporters for yet another trophy disappointment in the club’s humiliating near decade-long barren spell after being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Milford FC.
Chiefs, battling in sixth place in the Premier Soccer League, will go into a ninth season without silverware after embarrassingly losing 5-4 on penalties to the Motsepe Foundation Championship side after extra time ended at 0-0 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Amakhosi hit the post twice and missed a penalty, among a host of other chances they squandered in the last-32 encounter.
Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza stopped Ranga Chivaviro’s spot-kick in extra time, and pulled off a string of other saves, then capped his man-of-the-match performance by striking the winning penalty in the shoot-out.
The defeat spurred “spaces” on X on Monday where fans angrily expressed their displeasure at Chiefs’ continued woes, and particularly their management’s lack of effective decision-making that has resulted in the trophy drought.
“You’ve got to apologise to them, the 16-million supporters we have,” Johnson said at his postmatch media conference. “I am sure they will have seen the game on television.
“It’s not like we allowed the team [Milford] to come at us and I think they never had a shot at goal. But we tried the best we could to get as far as we could in this tournament.
“With the trophy drought being as it is at the moment now we’ve lost it [Chiefs’ chance in the Nedbank]. The only thing we can do is repay people by playing properly in the league.”
Johnson was at his wits’ end at how his team, which had showed promise going five league matches unbeaten to edge up the table, capitulated to the first-division campaigners.
“Not a good day at the office for Kaizer Chiefs,” he said. “I thought we had probably 80% or 90% [domination] playing against a team that sat back the whole game.
“We had four clear chances besides the other 15 that could have gone in. And we also went and missed the penalty.
“But like they always say, we try to score and plan for until the fat lady sings and tonight she sang for the opposition.
“We have to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and play for the league as hard as we can."
Chiefs — on 25 points, 14 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns — meet Moroka Swallows in the league at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm).
