Global groups urged to condemn destruction of Gaza health infrastructure
SA health and social justice advocates call for boycott of Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva
27 February 2024 - 17:30
SA health and social justice advocates are among more than 40 organisations that on Tuesday published an open letter calling on global health organisations to condemn Israel’s targeting of health workers and infrastructure in Gaza.
They also called for a boycott of Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva, the suspension of Israel from the World Medical Association and a pause on research with Israeli organisations...
