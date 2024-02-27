National / Health Global groups urged to condemn destruction of Gaza health infrastructure SA health and social justice advocates call for boycott of Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva B L Premium

SA health and social justice advocates are among more than 40 organisations that on Tuesday published an open letter calling on global health organisations to condemn Israel’s targeting of health workers and infrastructure in Gaza.

They also called for a boycott of Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva, the suspension of Israel from the World Medical Association and a pause on research with Israeli organisations...