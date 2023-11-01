Chiefs fined R50,000 for spectator misbehaviour

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R50,000 after supporters threw objects at former head coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has cracked the whip on Kaizer Chiefs, ordering them to pay R50,000 immediately and to play their next game, against Cape Town Spurs on November 8, behind closed doors.
Majavu sanctioned Chiefs on Tuesday after they appeared before the league’s disciplinary committee and pleaded guilty to charges of spectator misbehaviour after their fans threw objects at previous coach Molefi Ntseki after they lost 1-0 to AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on October 21.
It was the third time Amakhosi supporters had thrown objects at Ntseki this season.
“They [Chiefs] were served with a charge sheet and they appeared before the [disciplinary committee], where they pleaded guilty and they were subsequently found guilty as charged,” Majavu said.
“With regards to sanction, it must be borne in mind that a few weeks ago they were found guilty by the PSL [disciplinary committee] on similar charges and an amount of R50,000 was suspended and there was a further automatic lockout in respect of the next home game, which was also suspended for ... six months.”
Majavu expanded on how they arrived at the decision to sanction Amakhosi.
“Before the expiry of the period of suspension they reoffended in a fixture on October 21,” the PSL prosecutor said.
“Having listened to all submissions from the prosecutor as well as their representative, the PSL [disciplinary committee] issued the following fresh order: The R50,000 that was suspended is now effective immediately; The lockout that was suspended is now brought into operation and it will be with reference to the next match, pencilled in for November 8.”
Majavu also revealed that Chiefs were fined a suspended R300,000 for the events against AmaZulu, adding they incurred the costs of the session.
“With regard to the current transgression, they were fined R300,000 which is wholly suspended for another period of six months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence again,” Majavu said.
“They were also ordered to play their next home game at a neutral venue should they reoffend and be found guilty during the period of suspension.
“They were subsequently directed to carry the costs of today’s sitting.”
