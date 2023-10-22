Sport / Soccer

Beleaguered Ntseki on tenterhooks over his future at Chiefs

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach’s days at the club may be numbered after their loss to AmaZulu enraged fans

22 October 2023 - 18:03
by Sihle Ndebele
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Molefi Ntseki’s days as Kaizer Chiefs coach look numbered after he was pelted with objects by fans after the club’s defeat by AmaZulu in the first round of the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday.              

It was the third time this season that unruly fans targeted Ntseki, making it  impossible for him to do a post-match TV interview after the 1-0 defeat at FNB Stadium. He was escorted by security personnel from the pitch to safety.

“It’s football, you win some and you lose some. The day you get hired the door is opened for you to exit and that’s football for us,” said a visibly dejected Ntseki after the game in which Taariq Fielies’ solitary 88th-minute strike proved the difference.

“If you don’t get results, you should be ready to get fired. But the manner in which it’s happening is actually not the Kaizer Chiefs way.”

Quizzed about what would motivate him to stay put, Ntseki implied it would be premature of him to answer that before he meets the club’s management.

“I don’t think that’s a question that needs to be answered now because I am employed by the club ... we have technical conversations, we look into incidents like this and we have meetings to discuss what the possibilities are going forward,” said Ntseki.

It was Ntseki’s sixth defeat since taking charge of Chiefs at the start of the season with just four wins and three draws in all competitions.

The loss against Usuthu is far-reaching as it means Chiefs’ dream to end an eight-year trophy drought may overlap to 2024 if they fail to win the league and the Nedbank Cup — the two toughest cups to win — having also failed to clinch the MTN8, considered the easiest cup to bag as only four games make you the champion.

As Chiefs were found guilty of crowd trouble after their games against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns last month, the league is certain to crack the whip on them again.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu made it clear that if they are found guilty of the same offence in the next six months they will be hit with a spectator ban in their next home game. Chiefs’ next home game is against Cape Town Spurs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 8.

Amakhosi are also likely to incur hefty fines as those that were suspended are now certain to kick in.

It’s time we turn corner: Ntseki before Chiefs’ cup game against Usuthu

Coach says their earlier AmaZulu victory will play no part in how they prepare for the match
Sport
4 days ago

Galaxy dedicate win to Bernard Parker after career-threatening injury

No malice, says Sundowns coach after challenge by Bongani Zungu ends in a broken leg
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana’s strong comeback against Ivory Coast

A hostile away crowd proved more motivational than an empty home stadium for SA’s national team
Sport
4 days ago

Caf clarification clears way for PSL to approve Sundowns’ AFL participation

The league on Friday held a board of governors meeting to reverse an earlier decision by the board
Sport
5 days ago
