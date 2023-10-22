Beleaguered Ntseki on tenterhooks over his future at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Molefi Ntseki’s days as Kaizer Chiefs coach look numbered after he was pelted with objects by fans after the club’s defeat by AmaZulu in the first round of the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday.
It was the third time this season that unruly fans targeted Ntseki, making it impossible for him to do a post-match TV interview after the 1-0 defeat at FNB Stadium. He was escorted by security personnel from the pitch to safety.
“It’s football, you win some and you lose some. The day you get hired the door is opened for you to exit and that’s football for us,” said a visibly dejected Ntseki after the game in which Taariq Fielies’ solitary 88th-minute strike proved the difference.
“If you don’t get results, you should be ready to get fired. But the manner in which it’s happening is actually not the Kaizer Chiefs way.”
Quizzed about what would motivate him to stay put, Ntseki implied it would be premature of him to answer that before he meets the club’s management.
“I don’t think that’s a question that needs to be answered now because I am employed by the club ... we have technical conversations, we look into incidents like this and we have meetings to discuss what the possibilities are going forward,” said Ntseki.
Dejected Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki addressing the issue of violent conduct after he was pelted with missiles, for the third time this term, when they lost to AmaZulu at FNB on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZIRgFRIrzW
It was Ntseki’s sixth defeat since taking charge of Chiefs at the start of the season with just four wins and three draws in all competitions.
The loss against Usuthu is far-reaching as it means Chiefs’ dream to end an eight-year trophy drought may overlap to 2024 if they fail to win the league and the Nedbank Cup — the two toughest cups to win — having also failed to clinch the MTN8, considered the easiest cup to bag as only four games make you the champion.
As Chiefs were found guilty of crowd trouble after their games against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns last month, the league is certain to crack the whip on them again.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu made it clear that if they are found guilty of the same offence in the next six months they will be hit with a spectator ban in their next home game. Chiefs’ next home game is against Cape Town Spurs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 8.
Amakhosi are also likely to incur hefty fines as those that were suspended are now certain to kick in.
