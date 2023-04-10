Sport / Soccer

SuperSport and Bucs still on target for runner-up spot

Chiefs not quite up there after their challenge hit a speed bump with a draw against lowly Marumo Gallants

10 April 2023 - 19:23 Mogamad Allie
Teammates celebrate with Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates during the match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, April 8 2023. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United continued to match each other stride for stride in pursuit of the coveted Premier Soccer League (PSL) runner-up spot this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs saw their challenge hit a speed bump when they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants. 

The Buccaneers and Matsatsantsa moved two points clear of Amakhosi after 2-0 victories over Chippa United and TS Galaxy. 

Pirates chalked up their fourth league win running courtesy of goals by Kabelo Dlamini and Thembinkosi Lorch as the Chilli Boys’ relegation worries intensified. The Gqeberha-based side, who stretched their winless run to six league games, are now just two points above 15th-placed Gallants. 

Dylan Kerr’s side, who finally moved off the basement of the table by picking up four precious points in their last two games with a win over Royal AM and the draw against Chiefs, have the chance to leapfrog Chippa United when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Gallants, whose form in the Caf Confederation Cup has been a revelation, also have to negotiate a two-legged quarterfinal tie in continental competition against Egypt’s Pyramids FC on April 23 and 30. 

With a handy $450,000 (R8.13m) at stake for a place in the semifinals and $1.25m (R22.6m) awarded to the winner, the Limpopo side won’t be lacking in motivation to continue their fairy-tale run in the continental tournament.

The downside is that their travels and the extra games may well affect their performance in their remaining five league games,  two of which are major challenges against fellow strugglers Maritzburg United and Swallows FC. They also have matches against SuperSport and Mamelodi Sundowns sandwiched in between. 

Matsatsantsa got their campaign back on track, retaining their unbeaten home record in the league this season despite having to host TS Galaxy at the Tshwane University of Technology grounds on Friday evening after their fortress at Lucas Moripe Stadium was declared out of bounds by the PSL.  

While their challengers for the second Caf Champions League spot picked up full points, Chiefs again suffered frustration after failing to convert their chances against Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.  

Arthur Zwane’s side seemed on course for what was expected to be a routine victory when Ashley du Preez, scoring for a second game in succession, gave the Glamour Boys an early lead, but a now familiar defensive blunder allowed Ranga Chivaviro to steal a crucial point for the visitors.     

Zwane preferred to remain positive about his team’s chances of finishing runners-up by pointing out that there may still be a few twists and turns in the final run-in. “There’s five more games, there’s a lot to play for, anything can happen. There’s  a lot of teams fighting to avoid relegation, teams that want to be in the top eight so there’s no easy games for anyone,” the Chiefs coach said.  

Sundowns were held to a second successive goalless draw, this time by Swallows FC who picked up a valuable though unexpected point against the champions, who last played to successive barren stalemates in January 2021 when they were held scoreless by SuperSport and Bloemfontein Celtic. 

Masandawana, who have the small matter of a first-leg Champions League quarterfinal against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad next Friday evening to look forward to, are now on 61 points, still needing 11 from their last five games to beat their record of 71 for a 30-game season set by Pitso Mosimane’s side in 2015-16.  

