Giants ranged against giant-killers in exciting weekend

Business Day TV spoke to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
Cabinet has had the Accountability Now drafts since 2021, but has not yet reacted to the substance of the suggestions
The deal was concluded after lengthy negotiations
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Switzerland's two parliamentary chambers voted to reject the government's plan, but that was just symbolic
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Inflation will likely be one of the deciding issues for voters in the October elections
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
A team with nothing to lose and relishing the opportunity to shine on the big stage is always dangerous and should be treated with utmost caution. That’s why Orlando Pirates will be treading warily when they face giant-killers Dondol Stars in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).
The Mamelodi-based minnows, who hold a healthy lead in the ABC Motsepe League’s Gauteng region, the third-tier of SA football, have already brushed aside PSL teams SuperSport United and AmaZulu and are now looking to add an even bigger scalp to their impressive collection.
Following in the footsteps of Baroka (2011) and Summerfield Dynamos (2022), Dondol are only the third team from the SA Football Association structures to enter the elevated territory of the last eight of this country’s version of the FA Cup.
The part-timers will no doubt take inspiration from Baroka’s march to the semifinals that also included famous victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows, before they were heartbreakingly stopped in a penalty shoot-out by Black Leopards, then of the first division.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who is chasing a second piece of silverware following his team’s success against AmaZulu in the MTN8 final in November, is fully aware of the pitfalls of playing a non-league side, especially after the Buccaneers survived a scare against first division side Venda Football Academy who eventually succumbed 2-1 after extra time.
“It will be a challenge again to play an opponent who is not with us in the league, and they are highly motivated,” the Spaniard said at the draw for the quarterfinals.
Buoyed by a fairy-tale cup run, Dondol captain Kholofelo Monama is confident of adding another chapter to what is already a captivating story. “We did it against SuperSport United and AmaZulu and we can do it again. Pirates is a very good team but we also have strong players. We have trust in ourselves and the coaches have trust in us so I think we’re going to do it again,” he told the Nedbank Sport website.
Later on Saturday holders Mamelodi Sundowns meet Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium (kickoff 6pm) in a game that features the competition’s top scorers, Peter Shalulile (5) and Iqraam Rayners (4). The Winelands side has a good recent record against Masandawana, winning once, drawing twice and losing only once in their last four meetings so they will take some confidence into the game against the country’s footballing juggernaut who will be seeking to snap out of a run of three consecutive draws.
Stellies coach Steve Barker of course has fond memories of the Nedbank Cup having taken NFD side University of Pretoria all the way to the final in 2009 when they lost to Moroka Swallows. En route Amatuks won the hearts of the neutrals as they slayed Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town in what was a dream run.
On Sunday Chiefs continue their desperate quest to end an eight-year silverware drought when they meet Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium (kickoff 6pm). Amakhosi have been in good recent form but will have to convert their chances and eliminate their defensive frailties if they are to advance to the last four of a competition they last won a decade ago.
In the remaining tie Chippa United will be hoping to temporarily cast aside their relegation worries when they host Sekhukhune United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).
Beaten finalists two seasons ago, the Chilli Boys were taken to penalties by first division side Polokwane City before beating Mpheni Home Defenders 2-0 in the previous round.
Sekhukhune, who were held to a 1-1 draw in the league by Chippa United in Polokwane in March, will travel for the first time in the competition after securing home wins over Liver Brothers (6-0) and Cape Town Spurs (2-0) in the previous two rounds.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Giants ranged against giant-killers in exciting weekend
A team with nothing to lose and relishing the opportunity to shine on the big stage is always dangerous and should be treated with utmost caution. That’s why Orlando Pirates will be treading warily when they face giant-killers Dondol Stars in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).
The Mamelodi-based minnows, who hold a healthy lead in the ABC Motsepe League’s Gauteng region, the third-tier of SA football, have already brushed aside PSL teams SuperSport United and AmaZulu and are now looking to add an even bigger scalp to their impressive collection.
Following in the footsteps of Baroka (2011) and Summerfield Dynamos (2022), Dondol are only the third team from the SA Football Association structures to enter the elevated territory of the last eight of this country’s version of the FA Cup.
The part-timers will no doubt take inspiration from Baroka’s march to the semifinals that also included famous victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows, before they were heartbreakingly stopped in a penalty shoot-out by Black Leopards, then of the first division.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who is chasing a second piece of silverware following his team’s success against AmaZulu in the MTN8 final in November, is fully aware of the pitfalls of playing a non-league side, especially after the Buccaneers survived a scare against first division side Venda Football Academy who eventually succumbed 2-1 after extra time.
“It will be a challenge again to play an opponent who is not with us in the league, and they are highly motivated,” the Spaniard said at the draw for the quarterfinals.
Buoyed by a fairy-tale cup run, Dondol captain Kholofelo Monama is confident of adding another chapter to what is already a captivating story. “We did it against SuperSport United and AmaZulu and we can do it again. Pirates is a very good team but we also have strong players. We have trust in ourselves and the coaches have trust in us so I think we’re going to do it again,” he told the Nedbank Sport website.
Later on Saturday holders Mamelodi Sundowns meet Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium (kickoff 6pm) in a game that features the competition’s top scorers, Peter Shalulile (5) and Iqraam Rayners (4). The Winelands side has a good recent record against Masandawana, winning once, drawing twice and losing only once in their last four meetings so they will take some confidence into the game against the country’s footballing juggernaut who will be seeking to snap out of a run of three consecutive draws.
Stellies coach Steve Barker of course has fond memories of the Nedbank Cup having taken NFD side University of Pretoria all the way to the final in 2009 when they lost to Moroka Swallows. En route Amatuks won the hearts of the neutrals as they slayed Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town in what was a dream run.
On Sunday Chiefs continue their desperate quest to end an eight-year silverware drought when they meet Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium (kickoff 6pm). Amakhosi have been in good recent form but will have to convert their chances and eliminate their defensive frailties if they are to advance to the last four of a competition they last won a decade ago.
In the remaining tie Chippa United will be hoping to temporarily cast aside their relegation worries when they host Sekhukhune United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).
Beaten finalists two seasons ago, the Chilli Boys were taken to penalties by first division side Polokwane City before beating Mpheni Home Defenders 2-0 in the previous round.
Sekhukhune, who were held to a 1-1 draw in the league by Chippa United in Polokwane in March, will travel for the first time in the competition after securing home wins over Liver Brothers (6-0) and Cape Town Spurs (2-0) in the previous two rounds.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Playing in Champions League trumps silverware, says Riveiro
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bayhill tournament gives talent a chance to shine
Bayern in turmoil as improving Hoffenheim await
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.