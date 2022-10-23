×

Sport / Soccer

Wilson and Almiron goals power Newcastle into top four

Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham

23 October 2022 - 19:51 MARTYN HERMAN
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS
London — Newcastle United produced their biggest result of an already impressive season with a deserved 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur to move into the Premier League’s top four on Sunday.

First-half goals by Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron — both aided by mistakes from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris — put Newcastle in control after Tottenham had started brightly.

Wilson chipped the opener into an unguarded net after 31 minutes and Almiron scored from a tight angle in the 40th.

Harry Kane’s 10th league goal of the season early in the second half suggested third-placed Tottenham could mount a comeback but they huffed and puffed without much quality as Newcastle held firm to claim the three points.

Newcastle’s fans celebrated noisily as Eddie Howe’s side, who have lost only once in their opening 12 matches, moved into the Champions League places with 21 points.

Tottenham’s best start to a top-flight season since the 1963-64 campaign has now had a harsh reality check with back-to-back defeats. They stay third with 23 points from 12 games. Reuters

Potter looks to outwit Ten Hag as two improving sides face off

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions while United have recovered since their derby mauling at Manchester City
Sport
3 days ago

Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards for world’s best footballers

Real Madrid forward beats Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne
Sport
5 days ago

City’s Guardiola looks to positive side of Liverpool defeat

Arsenal looking increasingly like serious title contenders
Sport
6 days ago
