Wilson and Almiron goals power Newcastle into top four

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
The eThekwini municipality restructured its budget and allocated R93m to address the problem
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Al-Shabaab takes responsibility for attack on Tawakal Hotel in Kismayo
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
London — Newcastle United produced their biggest result of an already impressive season with a deserved 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur to move into the Premier League’s top four on Sunday.
First-half goals by Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron — both aided by mistakes from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris — put Newcastle in control after Tottenham had started brightly.
Wilson chipped the opener into an unguarded net after 31 minutes and Almiron scored from a tight angle in the 40th.
Harry Kane’s 10th league goal of the season early in the second half suggested third-placed Tottenham could mount a comeback but they huffed and puffed without much quality as Newcastle held firm to claim the three points.
Newcastle’s fans celebrated noisily as Eddie Howe’s side, who have lost only once in their opening 12 matches, moved into the Champions League places with 21 points.
Tottenham’s best start to a top-flight season since the 1963-64 campaign has now had a harsh reality check with back-to-back defeats. They stay third with 23 points from 12 games. Reuters
Potter looks to outwit Ten Hag as two improving sides face off
Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards for world’s best footballers
City’s Guardiola looks to positive side of Liverpool defeat
