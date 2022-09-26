×

Sport / Soccer

Zwane believes Broos’ style of play suits him

The star is determined to do what it takes to stay in the national team

26 September 2022 - 16:19 Marc Strydom
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

The relationship took time to spark, but now Themba Zwane has been recalled to Bafana Bafana by coach Hugo Broos it seems set to take flame.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane made a fiery return after an absence of more than a year, scoring twice and providing the impetus for Bafana’s 4-0 friendly win over Sierra Leone on Saturday.

Broos said he would try to give all his 23 squad members a run in SA’s two games of the September Fifa international window — Bafana meet Botswana at FNB on Tuesday (6pm). The coach, though, might also be tempted to give Zwane more national game time with the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March looming.

The Belgian took stick for overlooking Zwane for so long. One has to also have grudging admiration for Broos’ determination to stick to his guns on a youth policy, even at the expense of a proven star such as Zwane.

Broos’ young guns ran Ghana close in the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage. Three defeats in four games against strong teams — 1-0 away in the last qualifier against Ghana at the end of the World Cup campaign, 5-0 away in a friendly against world champions France and 2-1 away against Morocco at the start of the Nations Cup qualifiers — made it hard to continue to leave out a player of Zwane’s class, despite his 33 years.

After Zwane inspired Bafana to their biggest win under the coach on Saturday, Broos gushed over the player as the “missing link” in his team. Zwane in turn said he thinks he can fit well into the coach’s style of play.

Zwane was asked if he had a point to prove. “Not at all. I was just enjoying my game and showing appreciation for the call-up. It had been long since I got a call-up and that’s why I did my job,” he said.

“All I can say is coaches have different philosophies. I think maybe the style of play [of Bafana under Broos] suits me. But obviously I need to keep on pushing. There are more games coming and I need to do well for my team [Sundowns] so I can keep being called up for the national team.

“It felt good to be back in the national team. I was happy to respect the coach’s decision and wait for my chance to come — and it came.

“Being in the camp with the guys and the understanding we have — because of my Sundowns teammates told me the camps were good and the feeling has been nice — I’m enjoying myself.”

SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, 23, is among the more high-profile players in 146th-ranked Botswana’s squad. Forward Tumisang Orebonye turns out for OC Khouribga in the Moroccan top flight.

Midfielder Gape Mohutsiwa of Algerian club ASO Chlef is the third foreign-based player in caretaker coach Mogomotsi Mpote’s squad, which otherwise comprises Botswana based-players, many from Gaborone club Township Rollers.

