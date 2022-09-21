×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

‘Players want to join Sundowns’: club boss defends recruitment policy

With loads of money to spend, mining mogul Patrice Motsepe’s team can attract most of the top players in SA and dominate local football

21 September 2022 - 16:41 Sithembiso Dindi
Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe has defended the club’s recruitment system after it was accused of weakening competition in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Through their huge financial backing from owner and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe‚ Sundowns have been able to attract almost all the top talent in SA‚ which has led to their dominance domestically for most of the past decade.

Downs recently completed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Terrence Mashego from Cape Town City despite the club already having Sifiso Ngobeni and Lyle Lakay at left-back. Players such as Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa are reported to be frustrated by their lack of game time.

Some in football have accused Masandawana of signing players they don’t necessarily need or are not going to use rather than let those players go to opposition teams.

Motsepe said the reality is most top SA players want to join Sundowns.

“I don’t know where the criticism has come from in that regard. Players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns because it is a place where they can improve themselves and achieve their dreams in football‚” he said.

“We have had the blessing and opportunity to welcome an incredible player [Mashego] and also said well done to a special [former] player in Hlompho Kekana.

“But when Hlompho was at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ he was playing and competing with Teko Modise and other players such as Tiyani Mabunda.

“So [at Sundowns] it is iron sharpens iron‚ and the fact that these good players want to come to Sundowns is because they want to achieve their dreams and want to improve as players.”

Motsepe does not believe the PSL is weak and said Sundowns are not guaranteed success because of their spending.

“I said at the end of last season we can expect a very tough league after the success we had last season. It has been a competitive and tough league [in 2022-23]. We expect it to only get even more competitive.”

Sundowns are top of the Premiership with a five-point lead over Orlando Pirates‚ who have a game in hand. Downs return from the Fifa break with the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Pirates at Orlando Stadium on October 1.

Bafana captain Williams pleased Zwane is back with national team

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is excited to see Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane back with the national team for the friendlies against Sierra Leone ...
Sport
1 day ago

England needs to ignite with two matches to go before Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
Sport
1 day ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Safa’s new technical director has his work cut out for him

With his impressive qualifications, Walter Steenbok will be challenged to lead the growth and development of the game in the technical sphere
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘It’s brutal out there’: Klusener on Bavuma and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Boks turn to flyhalf Frans Steyn for Argentina ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
No LIV players but rebel circuit set to dominate ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Justin Thomas on LIV’s rankings gripe: ‘It’s ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

New Safa director aims to fix ties between Broos and PSL coaches

Sport / Soccer

Marcelo Allende’s late goal secures the points for Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal bring on 15-year-old in easy win at Brentford

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.