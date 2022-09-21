At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
‘Players want to join Sundowns’: club boss defends recruitment policy
With loads of money to spend, mining mogul Patrice Motsepe’s team can attract most of the top players in SA and dominate local football
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe has defended the club’s recruitment system after it was accused of weakening competition in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Through their huge financial backing from owner and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe‚ Sundowns have been able to attract almost all the top talent in SA‚ which has led to their dominance domestically for most of the past decade.
Downs recently completed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Terrence Mashego from Cape Town City despite the club already having Sifiso Ngobeni and Lyle Lakay at left-back. Players such as Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa are reported to be frustrated by their lack of game time.
Some in football have accused Masandawana of signing players they don’t necessarily need or are not going to use rather than let those players go to opposition teams.
Motsepe said the reality is most top SA players want to join Sundowns.
“I don’t know where the criticism has come from in that regard. Players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns because it is a place where they can improve themselves and achieve their dreams in football‚” he said.
“We have had the blessing and opportunity to welcome an incredible player [Mashego] and also said well done to a special [former] player in Hlompho Kekana.
“But when Hlompho was at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ he was playing and competing with Teko Modise and other players such as Tiyani Mabunda.
“So [at Sundowns] it is iron sharpens iron‚ and the fact that these good players want to come to Sundowns is because they want to achieve their dreams and want to improve as players.”
Motsepe does not believe the PSL is weak and said Sundowns are not guaranteed success because of their spending.
“I said at the end of last season we can expect a very tough league after the success we had last season. It has been a competitive and tough league [in 2022-23]. We expect it to only get even more competitive.”
Sundowns are top of the Premiership with a five-point lead over Orlando Pirates‚ who have a game in hand. Downs return from the Fifa break with the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Pirates at Orlando Stadium on October 1.
