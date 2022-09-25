×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach Hugo Broos changes his mind about Themba Zwane

Broos hails player’s brace and is impressed with side’s overall performance against Sierra Leone

25 September 2022 - 17:35 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Themba Zwane of South Africa celebrates a goal during the friendly between South Africa and Sierra Leone at Soccer City, Johannesburg, September 24 2022. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGE PIX
Themba Zwane of South Africa celebrates a goal during the friendly between South Africa and Sierra Leone at Soccer City, Johannesburg, September 24 2022. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGE PIX

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made an admission about Themba Zwane, saying the player may have been a missing link in his team.  

Zwane made a return to Bafana for the first time in over a year and inspired SA to a convincing 4-0 victory over Sierra Leone in an international friendly at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Zwane announced his return with an impressive brace and justified the countless public outcries that took place when he was left out of the national team despite being one of the top performers in the Premier Soccer League.

After being made to eat humble pie by the Mamelodi Sundowns star, Broos was full of praise for Zwane before the Belgian coach said everyone must appreciate him changing his mind.  

“I’m not a coach who does special mention for some players, but what Themba Zwane did today was great,” Broos said. “Maybe he was the missing link in our team, a guy who can keep the ball, a guy who can give passes and a guy who can score.

“We are very happy with it. It took a long time, but you know my philosophy [of putting youngsters first].

“Again everybody has to appreciate that I changed [my] mind,” the coach said. “This is not easy for a coach when he was always saying ‘no, no, no’ for three-four months and suddenly [changes his mind], but it is OK I’m not afraid to do that.

“Themba showed today that he deserves his position in the team.”

Broos was also impressed with his side’s overall performance and will want more of the same when they take on Botswana in another friendly on Tuesday.

“I’m very happy about the performance, but I want to see the same thing next Tuesday,” he said.

Players such as debutant Mihlali Mayambela, who was on the scoresheet, Zakhele Lepasa and Kgaogelo Sekgota impressed on Saturday.

Bafana’s fourth goal was scored by Aubrey Modiba.

The game against Botswana will be played at FNB Stadium in Soweto and will kickoff at 3pm. 

Bafana captain Williams pleased Zwane is back with national team

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is excited to see Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane back with the national team for the friendlies against Sierra Leone ...
Sport
5 days ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Safa’s new technical director has his work cut out for him

With his impressive qualifications, Walter Steenbok will be challenged to lead the growth and development of the game in the technical sphere
Sport
5 days ago

Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendlies

Squad of 23 announced for nmatches against Sierra Leone and Botswana
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pitso Mosimane secures job in Middle East
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos changes his mind about ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bok coach left to rue missed chances against All ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Frans Steyn knows exactly what to do‚ says ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Pitso Mosimane secures job in Middle East

Sport / Soccer

My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, says Du Preez

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns star leaves Bafana camp due to injury

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.