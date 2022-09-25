Bafana coach Hugo Broos changes his mind about Themba Zwane

JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made an admission about Themba Zwane, saying the player may have been a missing link in his team.
Zwane made a return to Bafana for the first time in over a year and inspired SA to a convincing 4-0 victory over Sierra Leone in an international friendly at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Zwane announced his return with an impressive brace and justified the countless public outcries that took place when he was left out of the national team despite being one of the top performers in the Premier Soccer League.
After being made to eat humble pie by the Mamelodi Sundowns star, Broos was full of praise for Zwane before the Belgian coach said everyone must appreciate him changing his mind.
“I’m not a coach who does special mention for some players, but what Themba Zwane did today was great,” Broos said. “Maybe he was the missing link in our team, a guy who can keep the ball, a guy who can give passes and a guy who can score.
“We are very happy with it. It took a long time, but you know my philosophy [of putting youngsters first].
“Again everybody has to appreciate that I changed [my] mind,” the coach said. “This is not easy for a coach when he was always saying ‘no, no, no’ for three-four months and suddenly [changes his mind], but it is OK I’m not afraid to do that.
“Themba showed today that he deserves his position in the team.”
Broos was also impressed with his side’s overall performance and will want more of the same when they take on Botswana in another friendly on Tuesday.
“I’m very happy about the performance, but I want to see the same thing next Tuesday,” he said.
Players such as debutant Mihlali Mayambela, who was on the scoresheet, Zakhele Lepasa and Kgaogelo Sekgota impressed on Saturday.
Bafana’s fourth goal was scored by Aubrey Modiba.
The game against Botswana will be played at FNB Stadium in Soweto and will kickoff at 3pm.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos changes his mind about Themba Zwane
Broos hails player’s brace and is impressed with side’s overall performance against Sierra Leone
