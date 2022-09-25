×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane secures job in Middle East

Al-Ahli Saudi FC has announced the appointment of the SA conditioner

25 September 2022 - 17:20 Marc Strydom
A promotional picture released by Al-Ahli Saudi FC announcing the arrival of Pitso Mosimane as their new coach. Picture: AL-AHLI SAUDI FC/TWITTER
A promotional picture released by Al-Ahli Saudi FC announcing the arrival of Pitso Mosimane as their new coach. Picture: AL-AHLI SAUDI FC/TWITTER

Pitso Mosimane has a new job at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The club made the announcement on Sunday. Al-Ahli Saudi compete in the country's First Division (second tier), where they are in seventh place five matches into the 2022-2023 season.

Ahli — who have won three Saudi Pro League championships, in 1977-1978, 1983-1984 and 2015-2016 — were relegated as second-last-placed finishers last season and will be looking to Mosimane to restore them to the top flight.

“Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” Ahli said in a one-line announcement on their Twitter account.

The new posting comes three months after former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane left Egypt’s Al Ahly on June 13 after a successful two-year stint at the Cairo giants.

Mosimane’s representative Moira Tlhagale could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

Mosimane left Sundowns — where he won 11 trophies in eight years including the 2016 Caf Champions League and five league titles — to join Ahly in late September 2020.

He won the 2019-2020 Champions League with the Cairo club — their first in seven years — and added a 10th title in the continental showpiece in 2020-2021. He also won two Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup at Ahly, and steered them to matching their best finish of third place in the Fifa Club World Cup in 2020 and 2021.

My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, says Du Preez

Kaizer Chiefs striker overwhelmed by call-p he has dreamed of
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns star leaves Bafana camp due to injury

Terrence Mashego ruled out of  Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
Sport
3 days ago

‘Players want to join Sundowns’: club boss defends recruitment policy

Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe has defended the club’s recruitment system after it was accused of weakening competition in the PSL.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Frans Steyn knows exactly what to do‚ says ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Focus is on details as Boks prepare for Pumas, ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Stormers look to Samoan for a lift
Sport / Rugby
5.
Trinity turning dreams into reality
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Bafana captain Williams pleased Zwane is back with national team

Sport / Soccer

Argentina will beat England in World Cup final, says broker

News

England needs to ignite with two matches to go before Qatar

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Safa’s new technical director has his work cut out for him

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.