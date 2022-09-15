×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach shrugs off calls for his axing

We will keep on doing the right thing and know we are on the right track, says Arthur Zwane

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 15:17 SITHEMBISO DINDI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not fazed by calls for his axing after Amakhosi’s indifferent start to the season.

Zwane’s tenure got off to a tough start and left Chiefs 14th on the Premiership table after seven matches. Amakhosi have recorded two wins, three defeats and two draws and barely sneaked into the MTN8 semifinals through a penalties victory over Stellenbosch FC...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.