Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Intel and Brookfield link up to fund $30bn expansion of Arizona chip plants

The US chip giant is expanding manufacturing as Biden administration rolls out nearly $52bn in subsidies for semiconductor production

23 August 2022 - 18:12 Chavi Mehta
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Intel and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management on Tuesday agreed to jointly fund up to $30bn for the US chipmaker’s leading-edge chip factories in Arizona.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden earlier in August signed the Chips and Science Act into law, which included provision of $52.7bn in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research.

Brookfield’s infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15bn for a 49% stake in the expansion project, while Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona.

Intel finance chief David Zinsner said the arrangement between the companies “builds on the momentum from the recent passage of the Chips  Act in the US”.

The investment is part of a deal between Intel and Brookfield in February to explore project finance options to help fund new Intel manufacturing sites.

In July, Intel slashed its annual forecasts due to falling PC demand.

After Pat Gelsinger took over the reins of the company in early 2021, Intel had announced multibillion-dollar investments across Europe and in the US. They were aimed at increasing Intel’s chip production after the industry went through an over two-year-long supply crunch that derailed production of cars to computers.

Reuters 

New satellite images show damage at Russian airbase in Crimea

Crimea blasts suggest Ukraine has new long-range strike capability, while both sides trade accusations over shelling of nuclear plant
World
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A future free from passwords may be one step closer

Tech giants sign on to extend support for new sign-in standards
Opinion
3 months ago
