Simba lashes out at Pirates coach’s ‘defamatory’ criticisms

Tanzanian club Simba SC hit back at the post-match comments made by Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi after the Buccaneers’ 1-0 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg defeat in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

In a statement signed by club CEO Barbara Gonzalez, Simba said Ncikazi’s remarks were “defamatory, unprofessional, unethical and distasteful”, and against the spirit of a historical relationship that goes back to when Tanzania was a host of the ANC in exile during the struggle against apartheid.

The club asked for its security to be guaranteed for the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (6pm).

Ncikazi said in his post-match media conference that Pirates were treated “like animals”. He disputed the penalty Simba scored as Bucs lost the first leg in front of 60,000 people at Mkapa National Stadium, a venue where the Reds of Msimbazi have been accused before of gamesmanship tactics.

In a statement, Simba said: “Simba Sports Club is deeply disappointed with the defamatory remarks made by Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after their Confed Cup quarterfinal loss against us on Sunday.

“We condemn the unprofessionalism and unethical behaviour by coach Ncikazi through his remarks. As the host team, we will not tolerate slander of that kind against our country and club. As Tanzanians, we pride ourselves on providing a safe and secure environment for all activities and ensure a high standard of service is provided to all our guests.

“As their opponents we were deeply puzzled by the strange behaviour of Pirates since their arrival in Tanzania. All friendly gestures were openly denied, starting with the vehicles provided for their logistics, and the suggested hotels in close proximity to the stadium.