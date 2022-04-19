×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Rooney remains upbeat despite Derby’s relegation

Manager chides former owner over loss of points after administrative penalties

19 April 2022 - 14:40 Aadi Nair
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he hoped former owner Mel Morris loses sleep over the club’s relegation to the third tier of English football.

Derby were handed two separate deductions worth 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season, with their 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers confirming their relegation from the Championship.  

“Hopefully he doesn’t have a good night’s sleep tonight and that plays on his mind,” Rooney told the BBC on Monday. “I think he needs to have a think about it. Where the club’s been left, it was a complete mess.

“I know Mel Morris is a big Derby fan, so I’m sure he’s sat at home tonight disappointed. We are disappointed as we’ve done everything we can to try and not let this happen and worked extremely hard.”

Despite their relegation, former Manchester United and England striker Rooney said there were a few positives to take out of the season.

“We’ve earned enough points to stay in this division next season and developed some really good, young, local players,” Rooney said. “In that sense, the future of the club looks bright. But we need to get over what’s happened.”

Derby is in talks on a potential takeover, with US businessman Chris Kirchner declared the preferred bidder earlier in April. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clarkson can hit top gear in Vaal race
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Liverpool boss Klopp expects Man United to ‘go ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Spieth overcomes ‘worst feeling’ of career to win ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sundowns lost the right match, Mokwena says
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rooney remains upbeat despite Derby’s relegation
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.