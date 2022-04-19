SuperSport bosses will deal with Mbule, says Arendse

SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse says the club’s situation regarding suspended midfielder Sipho Mbule “will sort itself out”.

Arendse, who is to guide the team for the remainder of the season after head coach Kaitano Tembo was sacked last week, said his focus is on getting the players at his disposal to perform.

He got off to an excellent start with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeping legend said he is leaving the issue with Mbule, who was suspended a fortnight ago for “disrespect to his teammates”, to his bosses at the club.