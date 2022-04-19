Ncikazi wishes Pirates’ Mako well: ‘We could have lost him but God saved him’

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has thanked players and coaches of other clubs who visited Paseka Mako in hospital after the left-back’s scary head injury in the Premiership match against Baroka in Polokwane last week.

Some who were at Peter Mokaba Stadium to watch the goalless draw, including coaches and players from both sides, as well as fans watching on TV at home, were reduced to tears and fearing for the worst as Mako went down after a nasty clash at the end of the match in his home town.

The 28-year-old Mako was left unconscious after a collision with the knee of Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori in the last minute of the match, and was taken off the pitch by ambulance and then to hospital.