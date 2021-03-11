Sport / Soccer

Motsepe will change Caf for the better, says Mngqithi

11 March 2021 - 15:14 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident the club’s owner, Patrice Motsepe, will bring much-needed change to the troubled Confederation of African Football (Caf) after he takes the hot seat.

Motsepe is expected to be confirmed as Caf president at the organisation’s elective congress in Rabat on Friday and is set to replace Ahmad Ahmad‚ whose Fifa ban was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport a few days ago.

“I think everybody will attest to the influence he’s had in the Premier Soccer League [PSL] with Sundowns, where he put a vision and ensured that it was achieved‚” said Mngqithi.

“He’s always wanted to dominate the African football space and we are trying our level best to be a team that is among the top four on the continent.

“We are working hard every day to try to achieve those targets. He wants to get into office at Caf and one thing for sure is that he will improve corporate governance and bring his business acumen into that space.”

Mngqithi said he was confident Motsepe will attract sponsors and enable continental competitions to compete with events on other continents.

“When you have someone of that profile at Caf I don’t think it will be that difficult to get top sponsors that can raise the profile of our continental competitions. He will do his best to make sure that we garner top sponsorships and make administration more clinical and accountable.

“I am confident the impact he is going to have as Caf president will take the development of football into another space. Maybe we will be able to compete with the Europeans‚ the Asians and other continents.”

Jordaan has backed Motsepe all the way to top Caf job

The man who brought SA the 2010 World Cup campaigned tirelessly for the billionaire businessman to secure Africa’s top football post
Sport
1 day ago

Way opens for Motsepe to become Caf president

Court ends outgoing football boss Ahmad’s hopes of re-election
Sport
2 days ago

Motsepe inches closer to top Caf position

Challengers for Africa’s top football post could become vice-presidents under the Sundowns owner
Sport
1 week ago

