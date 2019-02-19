Sport / Soccer

Wenger urges Africa to get its house in order

Former Arsenal manager made remarks after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award at Laureus World Sports Awards for contribution to revolutionising English football

19 February 2019 - 15:00 Craig Ray
MONACO, MONACO - FEBRUARY 18: Arsene Wenger winner of the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award speaks at the Winners Press Conference during the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards on February 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. Picture: CHRISTIAN ALMINANA / GETTY IMAGES
MONACO, MONACO - FEBRUARY 18: Arsene Wenger winner of the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award speaks at the Winners Press Conference during the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards on February 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. Picture: CHRISTIAN ALMINANA / GETTY IMAGES

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged African football authorities to organise themselves more professionally so that teams from the continent can challenge for global titles.

Wenger made the remarks after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night for his contributions to revolutionising English football.

When he was appointed Arsenal manager in 1996‚ diet and modern training regimes that are taken for granted today‚ were non-existent.

Wenger‚ 69‚ oversaw the design of a modern training centre at the club and the move from Highbury to the modern Emirates Stadium in North London.

Under Wenger, Arsenal won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

“France won the 2018 World Cup with some African players who have been educated in France‚ but they still come from Africa‚” Wenger said. “That should encourage Africa to organise its football.

“There is so much talent and the guys playing for France came from Africa because their parents took them to France.

“It shows that the talent and potential exist in Africa. But one person cannot change Africa‚ the whole system has to be better organised. A successful national team starts with a strong youth system and organisation.

“I could not do that now. I do not have enough time in front [of] me. I can help to get them en route but you need 10 or 20 years to do that.”

One surprising aspect of Wenger’s award was that archrival Jose Mourinho praised the former Arsenal manager in a recorded message played at the glitzy ceremony.

The two were fierce rivals during Mourinho’s time as Chelsea manager and they never had a kind word to say publicly.

“There were some episodes along the road‚” Mourinho said.

“I can only speak by myself. I really enjoyed the competition. But the real respect is always there. He made lots of history in that football club and is one of the best managers in the history of football.”

Wenger admitted to being surprised by Mourinho’s comments‚ which appear to have ended a feud that has lasted 15 years.

“It was a surprise yes‚ because we had some good fights but I was also surprised I got this award‚” Wenger said. “It is usually for people like Pele‚ Maradona and Beckenbauer‚ not for a coach from a small village.

“But I represent coaches and in some way it is good that coaches are rewarded in our game.”

Gunmen kill Ghanaian journalist who helped expose soccer corruption

Ahmed Husein was part of an investigative team whose exposé lead to the resignation of the Ghana Football Association head and bans on dozens of refs ...
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: Safa’s $10m tantrum

Though whistleblowers admitted to taking a $10m bribe to select SA to host the 2010 World Cup, football bosses say they’re in the clear
1 month ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Shenanigans aplenty behind deciding African Nations Cup hosts

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and his merry men once again cast a few longing glances in our direction
2 months ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Dispute between SABC and Safa is no laughing matter

The impasse between SABC and Safa is no laughing matter for millions of South Africans who do not have access to pay-TV to watch the national side
3 months ago

