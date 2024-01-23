Sport / Rugby

Leopard-crawling Lions ready to leapfrog against Bulls

23 January 2024 - 20:15
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
George North of the Ospreys breaks the tackle of Gianni Lombard in their Challenge Cup win at Ellis Park last Sunday. The Lions will have to be a lot better against the Bulls in a URC clash at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
George North of the Ospreys breaks the tackle of Gianni Lombard in their Challenge Cup win at Ellis Park last Sunday. The Lions will have to be a lot better against the Bulls in a URC clash at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Lions can catapult themselves to the top of the SA Shield in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a resounding win over the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday. And while he is careful not to talk up that prospect, captain Marius Louw has put it on the back burner.

The Lions, almost imperceptibly, have leopard crawled their way to the back of a points table logjam. They are 11th but could shoot into fourth if they record a bonus point win at Loftus. Eight teams are separated by just five points but the Lions won’t just play themselves into the top four, but to the top of the local shield.

“Over the past few years the Lions have struggled to win [against] SA teams,” Louw acknowledged. “I think we got that monkey off our back. Now it is about sticking to the process [and] getting a good performance before going on a little break.

“Going to the top of the shield is in the back of the mind but we’ll keep it at the back and stick to our processes and make sure that we perform,” the centre said.

The Lions will certainly have to be much better than they were against the resurgent Ospreys at Ellis Park on Sunday last week if they want consecutive wins at Loftus. They faded badly in the closing minutes against the feisty Welsh side who made the Lions pay for their poor discipline.

The Lions lost 38-28 despite holding an 11-point lead inside the last 10 minutes of the game. Losing players to the sin bin conspired against them against opponents who were eagle-eyed for opportunities to pounce.

“We were a little disappointed with our performance over the weekend,” acknowledged Louw. “Our discipline was not good enough, but it is something we will look at. “It’s uncharacteristic of us to let go like that in the last 10 minutes. It has been a discussion point going into this week.”

The Lions’ capitulation is not something Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee is prepared to revel in. He certainly does not see it as indication of what might transpire at Loftus this weekend. Quite the contrary.

“Given what happened last week they will come out firing,” Coetzee predicted. “You can’t write off the Lions. They are a proud SA side. We found that out the hard way last year. You can’t afford to be complacent in this competition. We will give them the necessary respect and acknowledge what they can bring.”

Though the Bulls beat Bordeaux-Begles in a high-scoring game in the Champions Cup at Loftus on Saturday, they displayed too many soft moments for a team hoping to contest with the elite in Europe. There is the theory that their travels had jaded them and the Lions displayed similar lacklustre characteristics.

“It comes down to working harder,” said Louw. “We were a little flat-footed. It is something we will look into to make sure we are performing at our best and our intent is a little better this weekend.”

Should the Lions win on Saturday but fail to score four tries, the Bulls may still head the SA shield, but only if they get a bonus point. The Bulls will go into the game on 26 points with the Stormers but have a superior points difference.

The Lions, who like the Bulls have played a game fewer than the rest of the field, lurk three points behind, while the Sharks are rooted to the bottom of the table on nine points.

Relief for Sharks fans after back-to-back wins

Durban team secure a home berth for the round of 16 in the Challenge Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Ospreys’ late blitz and yellow cards sink Lions

Welsh side scores three tries in last eight minutes to claim a 38-28 victory
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Stormers and Bulls favoured to win home round of 16 in Champions Cup

The two top SA teams will play for the semifinal spot that eluded local teams in the 2022/23 season
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Banxso announces official sponsorship of MMA ...
Sport
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: The bewildering world of franchise ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana Bafana score four goals in emphatic win ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sunrisers thrash Capitals to move into second ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Tunisia are strong and keen to win, Broos warns
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Ospreys’ late blitz and yellow cards sink Lions

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Stormers and Bulls favoured to win home round of 16 in Champions Cup

Opinion / Columnists

Lions grow claws, and cubs

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.