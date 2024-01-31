SA Rugby poised to announce key Bok coaching staff

Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery are heavily tipped to replace Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones in the Springbok set-up.

SA Rugby is expected to make an announcement in the coming days confirming the pair’s commitment to the Bok cause over the next few years.

The addition of the pair continues the coaching shake-up across the Rugby Championship. Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will again front as Springbok head coach, this time on an interim basis, Kiwi Joe Schmidt has joined the Wallabies, Scott Robertson takes command of the All Blacks, while Felipe Contepomi will lead Los Pumas’ charge.

Brown, a former All Blacks flyhalf between 1999 and 2001, is an Otago stalwart who had a season each with the Sharks and the Stormers in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

His addition to the Bok group will give New Zealand a strong coaching footprint across the Rugby Championship.