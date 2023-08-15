Rugby World Cup Pool B: Boks and Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

Mack Hansen of Ireland and the Springboks' Damian de Allende contest a dropping ball in their match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 5 2022. Picture: BRENDAN MORAN/SPORSFILE/GALLO IMAGES
Every World Cup has a “group of death” and in rugby’s 2023 edition it is Pool B.
The clash between SA and Ireland on September 23 in Paris is set to decide the pool winner, but Scotland lurk as dark horses.
SA
The Springboks, who became only the second team to win the World Cup three times in Japan four years ago, will aim to replicate the All Blacks’ solo achievement of back-to-back triumphs.
Jacques Nienaber has picked a strong squad (with a 19-14 split of forwards and backs) but there has been much consternation over selecting four scrumhalves and only one specialised flyhalf in Manie Libbok. With Handré Pollard battling back from an obdurate calf injury, the versatile Damian Willemse will serve as “Mr Fix It” across all the backline positions except for scrumhalf.
In that regard Faf de Klerk, who has entrenched himself as SA’s starting No 9, is the fulcrum of the Bok backline. Coupled with vigour and verve on attack and defence, his tactical kicking game is set to prove pivotal in Nienaber’s men securing safe passage to the knockouts.
SA’s pack is led by the physically imposing Eben Etzebeth — fast approaching Victor Matfield’s record of 127 Test appearances for the men in green and gold.
The Boks’ lock stocks have been further boosted by the timely return from injury of towering RG Snyman, the self-styled Viking who is keen to channel his inner Ragnar Lothbrok.
Ireland
The world’s top-ranked side are in imperious form off the back of their 2023 Six Nations title. Andy Farrell’s charges have been installed as second favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup by bookmakers but the stark reality is the Irish have never gone further than the quarterfinals.
Ireland's Josh van der Flier was named World Rugby's Player of the Year in 2022. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier is the standout protagonist in the Irish pack with his all-action game at flank, while veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton, heading to his fourth World Cup, pulls the strings in the backline.
The Irish, who have an English coaching core with Farrell and Mike Catt in their management team, are a well-drilled unit with the ability to adapt their tactical approach according to the game situation and their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.
Ireland, who crashed out in the quarterfinals against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup, appear better placed to launch a genuine title assault this time. Their clash against the Springboks in Paris is set to decide the winner of pool B and whether they face hosts France or book a revenge mission with the All Blacks in the quarters.
Scotland
Gregor Townsend’s side, who have been playfully dubbed “Castle Lite” due to the large number of SA-born players in their squad, lurk dangerously as party poopers.
Led by flyhalf and talisman Finn Russell, who has a neat box of tricks, their backline boasts pace and power in abundance with hulking SA-born left-wing Duhan van der Merwe and his compatriot Kyle Steyn on the other wing. Last time out, Scotland failed to progress past the pool stages after a defeat to Japan. This is a more well-rounded team, but they could potentially suffer the same fate.
Scotland square off against the Springboks in their first match and it will set the tone for their campaign.
Former Wallaby Israel Folau now turns out for country of birth, Tonga. Picture: PITA SIMPSON/GETTY IMAGES
Tonga
The team nicknamed “Ikale Tahi” (the Sea Eagles) will hope to take flight after benefiting from World Rugby’s eligibility ruling introduced in early 2022, which allows the likes of former Wallaby Israel Folau and former All Black Malakai Fekitoa to switch national allegiance based on birthright. While other teams have taken advantage of the relaxed rules, Tonga appear to have been the main beneficiaries.
They have a number of household names but the challenge for coach Toutai Kefu will be to get his personnel pulling in the same direction. Synonymous with the Pacific Island nations, skills are no issue but a lack of structure can be a downfall.
Romania
The Oaks, who had been a World Cup mainstay until they failed to qualify for Japan 2019, are back in the big time. They are coached by former Romania flyhalf Eugen Apjok.
Romania, who have never progressed beyond the pool stages, earned their biggest win at the 2003 World Cup against Namibia and their best bet in France will be against Tonga on October 8.
• The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 and the final is on October 28. BusinessLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
