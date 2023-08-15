JSE and rand weaker amid Chinese economic worries
Amid alarming data for July, a pivotal rate cut in the world’s second-largest economy amplifies global economic anxiety
15 August 2023 - 11:20
The rand weakened further on Tuesday morning as investors worry about the health of the Chinese economy after the country reported a big data miss for July and policymakers delivered a surprise interest-rate cut.
China’s central bank unexpectedly reduced a key interest rate by the most since 2020 to bolster an economy that’s facing fresh risks from a worsening property slump and weak consumer spending...
