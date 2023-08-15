Implats forecasts earnings dip as rand weakens
Load-curtailment and cable theft resulted in lower output from the platinum miner
15 August 2023 - 12:51
Impala Platinum (Implats) has warned that its annual profit will fall more than a third after a decline in revenue and the platinum miner being unable to take advantage of lower dollar metal price as the rand weakened.
The company, valued at about R92.1bn on the JSE, expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to drop 39%-45% to 2,117c-2,352c, and basic earnings per share (EPS) by 82%-88% to 470c-706c for the financial year to end-June...
