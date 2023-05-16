Sport / Rugby

Expect much more from Munster

It is going to take our all and we’ll put in the effort, says Irish team’s semifinal hero Jack Crawley ahead of URC final against Stormers

16 May 2023 - 20:07 LIAM DEL CARME
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

The message from Munster after their dramatic United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal win over Leinster is clear: they have unfinished business and want to have the final say in the competition’s climax.                 

They qualified for the final with a nerve-jangling 16-15 win to set up a meeting with the Stormers on May 27 in Cape Town.

Semifinal hero Jack Crowley, who slotted a 78th-minute drop goal to decisively edge his team in front, led the chorus after a tight and absorbing clash against their countrymen in Dublin.

“This can’t be our final, so we won’t let it be,” Crawley said on his team’s website.

“We will do everything we can to prepare and travel well. We’ve been there before, so we know what it’s like.”

Indeed they have. On April 15, Munster upstaged the Stormers 26-24 and inflicted on them their only home defeat of this campaign. Munster hope the muscle memory from that win will remain.

“We know what it takes to win down there,” said Crawley. “They are a quality side. It is a tough place to go. We’ve won there, so we have that belief going down. We will not fool ourselves, it is going to take our all. We’ll put in the effort. We can’t let this be it. We have to go on and win the trophy,” he added.

His words were echoed by straight-talking coach Graham Rowntree, who believes both teams will be better in the Cape Town clash.

“This can’t be our final, looking at how we broke them [the Stormers] down and dealt with their power game, but they’ll be better than that night,” said the former England prop.

“They’ll be battle hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us. We back the work we’ve done, we back our fitness. That will be our sixth away game on the bounce; it’s unprecedented and we’ll enjoy it. There’s loads to improve on in our game.

“We’ll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going at our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds,” Rowntree added.

Few invoke the Munster spirit quite like grizzled and combative flank Peter O’Mahony, now in his 10th year as club captain.

Pete spoke really well in the dressing room about this not being our final tonight,” said Rowntree, who went on to describe the emotional post-match scenes in Dublin.

“I turned to a couple of coaches and said ‘Is this happening?’. Yes, it is. The fans, family, support us everywhere, so that was true emotion, but we don’t want it to end here. This can’t be our final.”

Munster are expected to have influential trio RG Snyman (lock), Conor Murray (scrumhalf) and Malakai Fekitoa (centre) restored to fitness in time for the final.

Battle-hardened Munster believe they can topple Stormers

Coach delighted with team’s fight and spirit after beating favourites Leinster
Sport
11 hours ago

Stormers got job done without key players

Defending champions kept Springboks Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie on the bench against Connacht
Sport
1 day ago

Magnificent Manie keeps Stormers marching

Libbok again shows his star quality as defending champs surge into URC final
Sport
2 days ago

We’re out to make our fans smile, says Stormers’ Dayimani

Fiery loose forward does not expect easy match when the Cape side face determined Connacht in URC semifinal on Saturday
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Expect much more from Munster
Sport / Rugby
2.
Djokovic says ‘big four’ rivalries made him ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pirates, SuperSport race for runner-up spot goes ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Brighton thrash Arsenal as Man City close in on ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Arsenal crash and burn, while Man City take ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Battle-hardened Munster believe they can topple Stormers

Sport / Rugby

Stormers got job done without key players

Sport / Rugby

Magnificent Manie keeps Stormers marching

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.