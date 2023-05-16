Expect much more from Munster

Bourse surrenders earlier gains as President Joe Biden prepares to host top congressional leaders
For the poor the state of the government is a little worse than merely annoying
Crisis in early reading ability a ‘generational catastrophe’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Chain is a bit of an outlier in SA retail, but it has retained an incredibly loyal following
At less than 60%, the overall labour participation rate further emphasizes the fragility of the economy
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Use of artificial intelligence to manipulate elections is a ‘significant area of concern’, Altman tells Senate hearing
Surely the PSL had enough time to arrange for the teams involved in the relegation battle to play their games simultaneously
As the 2023 hiking season gets under way, PAUL ASH reflects on hiking a legendary desert canyon
The message from Munster after their dramatic United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal win over Leinster is clear: they have unfinished business and want to have the final say in the competition’s climax.
They qualified for the final with a nerve-jangling 16-15 win to set up a meeting with the Stormers on May 27 in Cape Town.
Semifinal hero Jack Crowley, who slotted a 78th-minute drop goal to decisively edge his team in front, led the chorus after a tight and absorbing clash against their countrymen in Dublin.
“This can’t be our final, so we won’t let it be,” Crawley said on his team’s website.
“We will do everything we can to prepare and travel well. We’ve been there before, so we know what it’s like.”
Indeed they have. On April 15, Munster upstaged the Stormers 26-24 and inflicted on them their only home defeat of this campaign. Munster hope the muscle memory from that win will remain.
“We know what it takes to win down there,” said Crawley. “They are a quality side. It is a tough place to go. We’ve won there, so we have that belief going down. We will not fool ourselves, it is going to take our all. We’ll put in the effort. We can’t let this be it. We have to go on and win the trophy,” he added.
His words were echoed by straight-talking coach Graham Rowntree, who believes both teams will be better in the Cape Town clash.
“This can’t be our final, looking at how we broke them [the Stormers] down and dealt with their power game, but they’ll be better than that night,” said the former England prop.
“They’ll be battle hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us. We back the work we’ve done, we back our fitness. That will be our sixth away game on the bounce; it’s unprecedented and we’ll enjoy it. There’s loads to improve on in our game.
“We’ll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going at our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds,” Rowntree added.
Few invoke the Munster spirit quite like grizzled and combative flank Peter O’Mahony, now in his 10th year as club captain.
“Pete spoke really well in the dressing room about this not being our final tonight,” said Rowntree, who went on to describe the emotional post-match scenes in Dublin.
“I turned to a couple of coaches and said ‘Is this happening?’. Yes, it is. The fans, family, support us everywhere, so that was true emotion, but we don’t want it to end here. This can’t be our final.”
Munster are expected to have influential trio RG Snyman (lock), Conor Murray (scrumhalf) and Malakai Fekitoa (centre) restored to fitness in time for the final.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Expect much more from Munster
It is going to take our all and we’ll put in the effort, says Irish team’s semifinal hero Jack Crawley ahead of URC final against Stormers
The message from Munster after their dramatic United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal win over Leinster is clear: they have unfinished business and want to have the final say in the competition’s climax.
They qualified for the final with a nerve-jangling 16-15 win to set up a meeting with the Stormers on May 27 in Cape Town.
Semifinal hero Jack Crowley, who slotted a 78th-minute drop goal to decisively edge his team in front, led the chorus after a tight and absorbing clash against their countrymen in Dublin.
“This can’t be our final, so we won’t let it be,” Crawley said on his team’s website.
“We will do everything we can to prepare and travel well. We’ve been there before, so we know what it’s like.”
Indeed they have. On April 15, Munster upstaged the Stormers 26-24 and inflicted on them their only home defeat of this campaign. Munster hope the muscle memory from that win will remain.
“We know what it takes to win down there,” said Crawley. “They are a quality side. It is a tough place to go. We’ve won there, so we have that belief going down. We will not fool ourselves, it is going to take our all. We’ll put in the effort. We can’t let this be it. We have to go on and win the trophy,” he added.
His words were echoed by straight-talking coach Graham Rowntree, who believes both teams will be better in the Cape Town clash.
“This can’t be our final, looking at how we broke them [the Stormers] down and dealt with their power game, but they’ll be better than that night,” said the former England prop.
“They’ll be battle hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us. We back the work we’ve done, we back our fitness. That will be our sixth away game on the bounce; it’s unprecedented and we’ll enjoy it. There’s loads to improve on in our game.
“We’ll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going at our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds,” Rowntree added.
Few invoke the Munster spirit quite like grizzled and combative flank Peter O’Mahony, now in his 10th year as club captain.
“Pete spoke really well in the dressing room about this not being our final tonight,” said Rowntree, who went on to describe the emotional post-match scenes in Dublin.
“I turned to a couple of coaches and said ‘Is this happening?’. Yes, it is. The fans, family, support us everywhere, so that was true emotion, but we don’t want it to end here. This can’t be our final.”
Munster are expected to have influential trio RG Snyman (lock), Conor Murray (scrumhalf) and Malakai Fekitoa (centre) restored to fitness in time for the final.
Battle-hardened Munster believe they can topple Stormers
Stormers got job done without key players
Magnificent Manie keeps Stormers marching
We’re out to make our fans smile, says Stormers’ Dayimani
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Battle-hardened Munster believe they can topple Stormers
Stormers got job done without key players
Magnificent Manie keeps Stormers marching
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.