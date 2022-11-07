Du Toit and Jenkins likely to get Springbok ‘A’ call-up

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Prop Thomas du Toit and lock Jason Jenkins may be on duty for the SA A team due to play Munster in Cork on Thursday.
The Boks, who lost their tour opener against Ireland 19-16 on Saturday, appear to have left Ireland without the pair, who are now likely to go to the luxurious Fota Island Resort where the team will prepare for their clash against the Irish giants.
That effectively rules them out of selection for the Springboks’ clash this weekend against France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. The Boks will on Tuesday name their team to play France.
Du Toit last played for the Boks in the dramatic 12-13 defeat against Wales in Bloemfontein in July, while Jenkins is yet to add to his first Test cap earned against Wales in 2018.
The Bok management say they have enough cover in both those positions, even though lock Lood de Jager was a first-half casualty against Ireland.
De Jager left the field in the 35th minute with his right arm braced, and it is unlikely he will play again this year.
Franco Mostert, who replaced De Jager on Saturday, Marvin Orie and the less experienced Salmaan Moerat are the lock options available to Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of Saturday’s Test.
Mostert delivered a typically energetic performance off the bench and Nienaber and Co may feel they are better served deploying the Honda Heat beanpole in that role. Now a senior member of the group, Mostert has 60 caps, of which 26 have been as a substitute.
Interestingly, when Mostert sees action the Boks are far more likely to win with him in the starting line-up. He has been on the losing side in just 10 of the 34 internationals he has been in the starting team. When he comes off the bench, however, they win only 53% of the time.
Orie’s last three appearances for the Boks have all been in the starting team. He played his first five Tests off the bench.
Both Moerat’s Tests have been memorable. He made his debut in Pretoria when the Boks had to stage a dramatic second-half comeback to beat Wales earlier this year. He was also summoned off the bench in the Springboks’ impressive 26-10 win over the All Blacks in Mbombela.
In an emergency, Pieter-Steph du Toit also presents the Springboks with an option at lock. It is in that position he was first elevated to Test rugby, and he played lock the last time SA played France in 2018.
Du Toit and Jenkins likely to get Springbok ‘A’ call-up
Springboks will have to address hole left by Lood de Jager after he was injured in Ireland Test
