×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Wallabies gutted after razor-thin loss to France

Coach Dave Rennie hails character and attitude after his team gave it everything on the field

06 November 2022 - 15:55 Michael Church
Damian Penaud of France runs with the ball during the match between France and Australia in Paris, France, November 5 2022. Picture: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES
Damian Penaud of France runs with the ball during the match between France and Australia in Paris, France, November 5 2022. Picture: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES

Australia coach Dave Rennie was left deflated by his side’s late loss against France on Saturday night as the Wallabies missed out on a morale-boosting win over the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosts at their Stade de France stronghold on the outskirts of Paris.

Damian Penaud’s try five minutes from time earned Les Bleus a 30-29 win over their visitors, who went into the game off the back of a similarly narrow victory over Scotland last week.

“It’s pretty quiet in the changing room,” said Rennie. “The guys are gutted because they emptied out the tanks tonight and we were just one error or one more controlled exit away from winning it.

“We’re all pretty disappointed, but I’m really rapt with the character and the attitude. No-one gave us a chance to come here to Paris and take on a French side that’s been very impressive the past 15 months.

“We talked about playing without fear and competing hard and throwing everything at them and we did that for a big chunk of the game. Disappointing outcome, but proud of the effort.

“It’s a game of inches isn’t it? We got away with a tight one last week and we finished second tonight.”

The match was the second of five for the Wallabies on their European tour, with Rennie’s side due to face Italy on Saturday before clashes with Ireland and Wales to round out the trip.

The New Zealander revealed he will make changes to his team for the Italy game with Lalakai Foketi, who capped a 95m try for the Wallabies, set to miss the meeting in Rome after suffering a shin injury in the first half.

“Lalakai’s injury looks pretty significant,” said Rennie. “He’ll have a scan tomorrow but it doesn’t look positive so we’ll make a call around whether we replace him and with who.

“We’ll definitely make changes. I talked about sharing the load.

“Playing five Tests against Six Nations sides is pretty demanding, so we want to utilise the squad and give guys opportunities to impress, but we’re not going to do anything that doesn’t respect Italy either.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Boucher admits Proteas ‘not up to standard’ after ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
United pay penalty for woeful defending: Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Well-fortified Ireland blocked Bok forward ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Liverpool FC owners weigh up new shareholders
Sport / Soccer
5.
Du Toit and Jenkins likely to get Springbok ‘A’ ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Boks put 2019 in rearview mirror, focus on 2023 as they meet Ireland

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks revert to strong line-up for Cardiff Test

Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks ready for business in Hong Kong

Sport / Rugby

Ireland a clever team with good plans, De Jager warns

Sport / Rugby

Powell says there is no confusion between him and Sharks coach Everrit

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.