Sport / Other Sport

Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title

Swiatek also bites the dust to Aryna Sabalenka

07 November 2022 - 14:53 Rohith Nair
Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates his win against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters tennis at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 6 2022. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates his win against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters tennis at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 6 2022. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday.

Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, moved into the top 10 in Monday’s new rankings. 

“I’m not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I’m happy for you because I like your personality. You’re a very dedicated guy who loves tennis,” Djokovic said with a smile at the trophy presentation.

“You’ve put in a lot of hours of hard work. It’s paying off for you, and your future is bright.”

Rune looked defeated when six-times Paris champion Djokovic produced a near-flawless opening set, with the Serbian virtually unstoppable on his first serve as the 19-year-old struggled with unforced errors.

But the tables turned in the second set when Rune broke early. The young Dane took confidence from that to react well under pressure, using his serve and two-handed backhand to good effect to force a decider.

In the final set, Djokovic raced to a 3-1 lead but Rune quickly broke back, with the Serbian calling for a physio during a changeover to check on his thigh before the Dane levelled the set at 3-3.

After winning a break to go up 6-5, Rune served for the title but Djokovic put up a resolute defence as the 12th game stretched on for more than 17 minutes, with the crowd rising to their feet many times to applaud engrossing rallies.

But Rune, who saved three match points in the first round to beat Stan Wawrinka, found a reserve of energy to save six break points before he sealed victory when Djokovic found the net, and he fell to the ground in relief.

“You’re one of my favourite players, I’ve watched you since I was a kid. It’s a pleasure to share the court with you,” Rune said.

“I really enjoyed my time at the tournament here, and I can’t wait to be back here next year.”

•Iga Swiatek missed out on a place in the WTA Finals title match after a surprise defeat by Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday, but the world No 1 said she is happy her “intense” season is finally at an end.

The Pole, who went on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year, won the French and US Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

Swiatek, 21, was hot favourite to finish her year with the season-ending title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, but was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-1 by Sabalenka in their semifinal.

“Not going to lie, I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Swiatek told reporters. “It was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match.

“This season has been so intense and I’m so proud of myself that I could play so well till the end. I’m happy it’s done.”

Swiatek’s US Open success saw her became the first woman to capture two Grand Slam titles in a season since Angelique Kerber won the Australian and US Opens in 2016.

Reuters

