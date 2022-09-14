Boks’ Tests against Argentina will be like finals, Davids says

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
It will be like playing finals on consecutive weekends when the Springboks collide with Argentina in pivotal matches in Buenos Aires and Durban, SA assistant coach Deon Davids said.
With the race for the Rugby Championship title finely balanced, the Boks are under pressure to earn maximum points at Avellaneda Stadium on Saturday and at Kings Park the next weekend.
SA, Australia and Argentina are tied on nine log points with table-topping New Zealand in pole position on 11 points.
“We all know the competition is close among the teams,” Davids said. “The next two games will be like finals and that is how we will approach it.
“In order to do that we need to be clear cut in terms of our preparation and what will be important for us.
“It’s good to play in such tough competitions and consistently at such a high level of intensity. We need to get used to the feeling of playing in quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, especially since everything we do now is part of our build-up to the Rugby World Cup.
“Argentina will also be playing in front of a passionate home crowd, so they won’t need additional motivation against us. It is going to be an extremely challenging battle.”
Davids said there is no concern in the Bok camp regarding the flyhalf position after Elton Jantjies returned to SA and with Handré Pollard out with an injury.
The Springbok management said Jantjies and team dietitian Zeenat Simjee were returning to SA to attend to personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.
Australia
“The last time we played, when we beat Australia in Sydney, we had Damian Willemse as our starting flyhalf and he played well there so we have no concerns and are happy with him there,” Davids said.
“Luckily we are also fortunate to have Frans Steyn with us. Frans has played quite often as a flyhalf.
“And Faf de Klerk has played a few games there too. This team has shown before that it knows how to adapt in terms of the circumstances that confront us.
“But we are quite happy with what we have in Damian in that position.
“We dealt with the [Jantjies] situation in a professional manner. As a team, we understand where our focus needs to be.”
Answering questions on the roles and responsibilities of team members, back room staff and management as role models, Davids said, “It’s a difficult question to answer, one that’s probably reserved for the head coach [Jacques Nienaber] ... But everyone in this set-up knows what a huge honour it is to be part of this team, a privilege.
“We understand that we’re representing the whole of SA and with that comes a set of responsibilities. That overall responsibility is reflected in the pledge that the players make when they become Springboks.
“That’s how we try to do our job. We know this Bok team belongs to all.”
Argentina have been forced to switch the venue for Saturday’s clash from Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires because of the poor condition of the pitch.
The Argentine Rugby Union said the game will be played at Avellaneda, home of football club Independiente.
