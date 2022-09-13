×

Sport / Rugby

Boks go for continuity in must-win Argentina clash

Coach Nienaber says they were fortunate to be able to select the same starting team that beat Australia

13 September 2022 - 17:57 NICK SAID
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIRK KOTZE
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIRK KOTZE

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has kept faith with the starting side that beat Australia last time out for their crucial Rugby Championship fixture in Argentina on Saturday.

The only changes to the match-day squad have come on the bench where loose forward Elrigh Louw takes over from No 8 Duane Vermeulen while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk replaces Cobus Reinach and centre Andre Esterhuizen is selected ahead of utility back Warrick Gelant.

“We were in a fortunate position this week not to have any injuries, which allowed us the luxury of selecting the same starting team that ran out in our last match,” Nienaber said in a media release. 

“We also feel that this team offers us what we need against a physical Argentina outfit.”

It means Damian Willemse continues at flyhalf and teenage winger Canan Moodie gets another run after he scored a try on debut in the 24-8 victory over Australia in Sydney.

Jasper Wiese retains his position at the back of the scrum, and the front row, usually an area where the Boks tinker a lot, stays the same with props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff to pack down alongside hooker Malcolm Marx.

SA again ditched their usual 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench to have an extra option in the backline in the form of Frans Steyn, who can cover flyhalf, centre and fullback.

“Our plan from the outset was to give a few players a chance to prove what they can do and to build their Test experience, especially with the World Cup a year away, and there is no better opportunity to do so than in a match which essentially amounts to a semifinal for us if we want to win the tournament,” Nienaber said.

Reuters

Team: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse,  Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Frans Steyn

