Boks have to crank up intensity against Argentina, says Marx
Hosts are passionate when they play at home, and they are extremely tough, Bok hooker warns
SA must lift their intensity levels when they face a passionate and physical Argentina team in a pivotal Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday, says Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx.
Due to a logjam at the top of the points standings the Boks will probably have to win succeeding matches on consecutive weekends against Argentina if they want to lift the title.
After Saturday’s showdown in Argentina (kickoff 9.10pm SA time), the teams will have a rematch in Durban next Saturday (5.05pm).
“Intensity will be key. We know that Argentina are passionate when they play at home and they are extremely tough,” Marx said.
“The next two weeks are huge for all four teams. We are training and preparing to get the best possible result we can.”
Marx said the Boks will strive to keep improving in all aspects of their game including their maul.
“We got six penalties from our maul against Australia in Sydney, so we are getting reward. It is a big focus point for us. We want to improve in all aspects of our game.
“Argentina have a great scrum and it will be a big challenge, but we have to focus on ourselves and we have a week to prepare as well as possible to play to the best of our ability.”
The fiery Bok hooker said he expects a tough battle against his opposite number, Julian Montoya. “It’s going to be tough, seeing the way he has played through the Championship and before that for his club Leicester Tigers.
“It’s going to be a great battle.”
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said hooker Bongi Mbonambi has returned to the squad after a knee injury and will be assessed before the Durban clash.
“Bongi is a key player in our structures and he has a strong presence off the field, so it is pleasing to welcome him back,” he said.
“He was expected to begin training this week, so it made sense to recall him to the squad so that our medical team can work closely with him to ensure we can get him back on the field as soon as possible.”
Argentina have been forced to switch the venue for Saturday’s clash from Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires because of the poor condition of the pitch.
The Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said the game will be played at Avellaneda, at the home of football club Independiente.
“After a new inspection, and having verified this morning that the state of the playing field of Velez Sarsfield does not meet the necessary conditions for hosting an international match, the [UAR] was forced to change the venue of the Test,” a statement reads.
“The UAR apologises for the inconvenience caused by this last-minute change, which is totally beyond its responsibility, since there was an express commitment on the part of those who had to ensure the field was in the appropriate conditions.”
Argentina traditionally use the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, where the football club Velez Sarsfield have their home when they host Tests in the capital but have also used other venues such as the River Plate Stadium and Ferro Carril Oeste Stadium.
