Nothing can be the same after Desmond Tutu danced to Leon Schuster’s Hie’ Kommie Bokke on the steps of Cape Town City Hall.

And there the best advertisement for religion was on Monday — all 88 years and not many centimetres of him busting his moves‚ as the statue of Nelson Mandela looked on‚ not knowing quite what to make of it all.

“Hie’ kommie Bokke …

“Hie’ kommie Bokke …

“Hoes!

“Bring vir ons die Wereld Beker!”

Happily‚ the multitude crammed into the Grand Parade across Darling Street knew what to do: they cheered the Arch to high heaven.

He had made a dignified exit by the time Early B took the stage to deliver Back die Bokke — and a good thing‚ too.

“Ek is agter in die yard …

“By my bra se spot …

“Nuh!

“Ons geniet ons met ’n tjop and dop …

“Whuh!

“Dinge gaan net af …

“Vrouens kyk na die toddlers …

“En ons almal wag vir die game van die …

“Bokke!”

The rapper‚ who looks like he spends at least as much time in the gym as Tendai Mtawarira‚ strutted his stuff with the Springboks themselves lined up behind him.

Clearly‚ they had heard it all before — enough times to have learnt the lyrics.

Then it was Siya Kolisi’s turn to address the multitude on the Grand Parade across Darling Street.

“Good afternoon‚ molweni‚ aweh ma se kind.”

Even the ears on Mandela’s statue would have heard the roar that earned.

“It’s been a tough journey — we’ve been together for 20 weeks — but I think this week has been the most amazing one: coming back and celebrating with you guys. Your message has really been amazing.”

Of course‚ he had a message in return.

“Look how we’re all different — different races‚ different backgrounds — but we came together for SA. Just take a look around you. Look how you are making it special for us. It’s time for us South Africans to stop fighting‚ stop arguing and move forward as a country.”

This being the last leg of a celebration that has taken the all-singing‚ all-dancing Boks to Gauteng‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape in the cause of marking their 32-12 triumph over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama on November 2‚ Kolisi has had plenty of opportunities to practise his prose.

Not that it showed‚ however. There was no questioning his sincerity. The man believes his mantra‚ perhaps because he is his own best example of the magic conjured when it is followed.

Asked earlier at a media conference what the players could do to bottle the joy of the moment and move SA’s society forward‚ Cheslin Kolbe seemed as stunned as if a pass to him had been intercepted.

“Jis! I’m not in the government or anything; I’m just on the field and living my dream‚” he said.

But he recovered well enough and was soon bolting for the try line.

“Whatever we can do as players‚ we will do — to try and put smiles on kids’ and adults’ faces‚” he said.

“It’s the inches‚ the little pieces like that‚ that can really make a big difference in someone’s life. And I’m sure that the rest of SA‚ from the president down‚ they will lay the foundation. We have a lot of hope in SA‚ and I’m sure we can get stronger together. That’s what we believe.

“I’m positive for SA. I know we will stand together.”

As the Arch might have said‚ amen to that!