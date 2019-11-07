News & Fox / Trending

Springboks played smart in Yokohama

England may have been nervous and out-psyched but the Springboks were magnificent in their win

07 November 2019 - 05:00 Luke Alfred
Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images
Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

In the light of subsequent events, the coin toss between the captains ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama was revealing indeed.

Owen Farrell, the England skipper, was unable to engage in eye contact with Siya Kolisi, his opposite number. At one point, the coin having been tossed, he appeared disorientated, not knowing his left from his right and struggling to explain himself.

You could argue that England’s disorientation was widespread. Courtney Lawes, their lock, gave away an early penalty for not rolling away. George Ford, their flyhalf, had the ball plucked from his grasp by Handré Pollard. Ben Youngs, normally so assured as England’s scrumhalf, passed the ball well behind Anthony Watson.

Behind is the operative word. England were always behind. They were behind on the scoreboard and behind in the one-on-one collisions. They were behind in the key statistic in number of metres gained, what is called "gainline momentum".

That they were behind was, of course, due to a faultless performance from Rassie Erasmus’s Boks. For all the fact that England were nervous and out-psyched, the Springboks were magnificent in their 32-12 win. Seldom did anything go wrong and even when it did — such as the early injuries to Lood de Jager and Bongi Mbonambi — the men in green and gold weathered the storm.

They even weathered that epic passage of attacking England play towards the end of the first half, which resulted in a meagre three points for Farrell. This allowed the Boks to go into halftime with a lead, a lead they added to and extended during a glorious evening in Yokohama.

PETER BRUCE: Bok power wins; Eskom’s power struggles

If it were up to me I’d get Calitz into Eskom and ask Maseko to fix SAA
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Peggy-Sue Khumalo, head of Standard Bank ...
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: New JSE CEO has a dream for ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox
4.
‘Made in Africa’ smartphone will be manufactured ...
News & Fox
5.
Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off
News & Fox

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s response to the Springboks

Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: We know what we have to do

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Team SA needs a game plan, Tjop-Tjop

Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: As it is with the Boks, so let it be with the Proteas

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.