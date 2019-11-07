Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Kolisi’s path to victory was well-resourced Ndlozi, the EFF spokesperson, was not totally wrong in his sentiments about black players in mostly white sporting codes BL PREMIUM

The EFF’s commissar for communications, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, posted a controversial Tweet in the aftermath of the Springboks’ World Cup victory: “Congratulations to [Springbok captain] #SiyaKolisi ... the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry.”

There was some sympathy for Ndlozi’s implied question: why on earth was Prince Harry ushered into the Springboks’ dressing room after the match? If this was not an egregious demonstration of colonial privilege, the English will no doubt invite a son of King Goodwill Zwelithini into their dressing room next time their team win a tournament (should such an eventuality ever arise).