JUSTICE MALALA: Killjoy EFF will not detract from proud black rugby history

There is an SA out there — our SA. In our SA we celebrate our people’s successes, large and small. In our SA we are generous and largehearted, not mean and ugly in spirit. In our SA we love laughter and we lean towards it with our entire beings while rejecting the crippling negativity under which many want us to live.

It is a beautiful if flawed country, our SA. At its best, it is the country of our dreams: aware of its brutal past, alive to its deeply unequal present, and hopeful for an equitable and just future. It is a country for and of those who know that our past can be vanquished by the choices we make in the present.

The past two weeks have illustrated abundantly which country most South Africans want. It is not the country that some of our politicians want. It is not a country in which divisions are magnified and exploited for these politicians’ selfish gain. It is not a country where everything that is of the postapartheid SA is seen as being the work of sell-outs and compromisers.

Many South Africans want to lift up their eyes and their hearts and build a country where their children can achieve the highest honours. They want their children to soar like Siya Kolisi. They want their children to conquer the world like Trevor Noah. They want to see their culture magnified and embraced the way Sho Madjozi does.

These South Africans are not fools; they were not born yesterday. Many have visceral memories of apartheid. They lived it. They do not suffer from illusions of some false unity in our country. Yet they do not live every day with their heads turned back to the horror of their past. They cherish today; they build for tomorrow.

There are too many politicians among us who profit from hate and division. Without the divisions, they cannot exist or thrive. They need the oxygen of hate. Even when the rest of our country strains towards celebration of the good (and yes, there is very little of that in our past and in much of our present), they bend over backwards to throw poison into the wounds we know we have. What would they do without division? Our success is their enemy.