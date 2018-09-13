Bok chances rest on accuracy and patience

Wellington — The Springboks must be accurate and patient at scrum time if they are to have any chance of beating the All Blacks in their own backyard for the first time since 2009, says Bok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot.

The Boks had challenges in most areas during the deflating defeat to Australia last week and the All Blacks will present a more dangerous threat in what is expected to be a hostile environment at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

"Our accuracy must improve and we are constantly looking at putting our backs in position to attack," Proudfoot said. ‘‘Our pack has been carrying well, but theirs has been devastating and it should be an interesting battle.

"Scrummaging against the All Blacks is always a concern, but I don’t look at their performance against Argentina last week and see a balance sheet.

‘‘We have more than 100 caps on each side facing each other and it is going to be exciting to watch.

‘‘We have to have the mentality of always looking to improve every week and as a pack, scrummaging and mauling are synonymous with what the pack represents.

‘‘We are relishing the opportunity to show what we are about at scrum time and we have improved as a group since the match against Argentina.

"We did particularly well against Australia, but this is a different challenge that we must tackle head-on."

A key player for the Springboks in this area is Tendai Mtawarira, who is expected to return to the starting line-up after he played from the bench in the defeat to the Wallabies.

"Our bindings must be spot on because that’s where safety starts and, like I said, emphasis must be on accuracy and patience. The All Blacks are very patient and they sit there for a long time."

The other area where the Boks must be on top of their game is their carries, especially against a team that is statistically the best in the competition.

"We have looked at them and they are the highest-carrying team in the competition and you can’t come here and try to defend. We are the second most carriers with Siya Kolisi and Steven Kitshoff and we are not going to change what we have been doing for about six weeks.

‘‘We play a particular style and they play a particular style and we are going to focus on that," Proudfoot said, adding that the All Blacks would miss the injured Brodie Retallick.

‘‘They will miss Brodie because he is a phenomenal player but they have capable replacements.

‘‘I expect that Scott Barrett will play, his brother Beauden is a phenomenal athlete and we are well aware of his abilities."