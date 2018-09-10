Sport / Rugby

INTERNATIONAL RUGBY

Sonny Bill may face Springboks

10 September 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Sonny Bill Williams. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Sonny Bill Williams. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Nelson — The battered and bruised All Blacks listed Sonny Bill Williams as a possible starter against SA this week after he spent three months sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Concussion-prone Ryan Crotty was also declared fit to go, and lock Patrick Tuipulotu earned a recall on news that Brodie Retallick and Ngani Laumape would be out for several weeks after being injured in Saturday’s hard-fought 46-24 win over Argentina in Nelson.

Retallick could be out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury while Laumape, who was brought into the squad as injury cover, faces missing three weeks with a damaged knee.

But coach Steve Hansen said Crotty and Sam Cane have recovered from head knocks suffered against Australia early in the Rugby Championship, while Rieko Ioane — recovering from a hamstring injury — and Williams are also in the frame for selection.

Crotty and Cane could have played against Argentina "but we chose to give them another week", Hansen said on Sunday.

"Sonny, he’ll get an X-ray [on his shoulder] again on Monday and if everything’s clear there, he’ll be available as well.

"Rieko will be available, so while we’re losing a couple, we’re getting a couple back on deck as well."

Williams, who missed the first two Tests against France in June following knee surgery, played 58 minutes of the third Test before injuring his shoulder and has been out of action since.

With back-up lock Luke Romano already down with a calf strain, Tuipulotu got his recall after last playing for the All Blacks in November 2017.

The towering lock scored three tries in a provincial match at the weekend in what was his first game since injuring a shoulder in May.

The All Blacks’ six-tries-to-three win over Argentina kept them well in front in the Rugby Championship, with 15 points from three bonus-point wins. SA, Argentina and Australia have one win each, with SA second on the table courtesy of two bonus points.

Argentina’s impressive performance against the All Blacks on Saturday highlighted the threat they are likely to be at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Such was their performance, New Zealand Herald rugby writer Gregor Paul said they are a far different side from the one that entered the championship in 2012.

"They have been willing but not so able," Paul wrote. "They have been physical without the finesse to manipulate the last vestiges of the defence.

"They have been a 65-minute team, tough, frustrating and rugged; hard to break down until the last quarter when they make a few mistakes and are punished.

"But the old Argentina may be just that. In Nelson, the new Pumas were unveiled."

The Pumas pushed the All Blacks for much of the game, before late Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue tries ballooned the score.

AFP

Cheetahs’ Oupa out for nine months

Shaun Venter is expected to wear the captain’s armband
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana, Boks on parade

Crucial games against Libya and Australia give national teams a crack at redemption after embarrassing losses
Sport
3 days ago

Boks go for late training ahead of Wallabies clash in Brisbane

The Rugby Championship match is the eighth meeting between the sides
Sport
4 days ago

CRAIG RAY: What the Boks must do to win on the road

winning on the road requires very specific management of time and mentality
Sport
3 days ago

Wobbling Wallabies laid low by injury worries

Injuries among the Australian squad raise Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s chances of success
Sport
4 days ago

Rassie to ring the changes at fast Suncorp

After losing 32-19 to the Pumas in Mendoza in their last outing‚ Erasmus would be within his rights to make changes based on performances
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Angry Serena: I’m not a cheat
Sport / Other Sport
2.
CRAIG RAY: What the Boks must do to win on the ...
Sport
3.
The rise of South Africans addicted to ...
Life / Sport
4.
Africa Cup of Nations qualifier might not make it ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Faf pushes for Global League T20 to take off
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.