Bafana, Boks on parade

It is a huge weekend for SA soccer and rugby, with the Springboks playing the Wallabies in Brisbane and Bafana Bafana hosting Libya in Durban.

Both games are extremely important to the players and coaching staff as well as the SA Football Association (Safa) and Rugby SA. Victory in the round-ball game will ensure Bafana stay on course for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2019 and a win in the oval-ball Test will keep the Boks’ Rugby Championship hopes alive.

Wins for Bafana and the Boks will also ease the pressure on coaches Stuart Baxter and Rassie Erasmus, who occupy the hottest seats in SA sport.

The Springboks come off a humiliating defeat to Argentina a fortnight ago, which Erasmus described as "embarrassing".

As mortifying for Baxter and Bafana were two defeats to Cape Verde in 2017, which killed SA’s chances of playing at the recent World Cup finals in Russia.

Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium hosted the second of those 2-1 defeats, and the coach will be praying history does not repeat itself on Saturday.

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium has also not been a happy ground for the Boks, who have beaten the Wallabies just once in seven Tests.

The rugby kicks off at noon and the football at 3pm.