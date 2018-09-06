Boks go for late training ahead of Wallabies clash in Brisbane

The Rugby Championship clash is the eighth meeting between the sides at the Suncorp Stadium with the Wallabies enjoying a 6-1 winning ratio.

Jet lag and travel fatigue are obvious factors that the Boks have to overcome to be at the optimum for the clash. A win would not only boost the Boks’ slim championship hopes, but also eliminate Australia from any chance of winning the title after two losses against the All Blacks already.

Siya Kolisi and his teammates trained in high intensity sessions on Monday and Tuesday, with the Springbok coaches adjusting the team’s training and activity schedule in order to simulate preparations for the evening kick-off.

"The travelling went well and we arrived in Brisbane on Sunday. We had two sessions on Monday and the intensity was good," assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said.

"We still have a couple of days to make sure we’re completely ready for the clash because we know Australia are going to bounce back hard.

"The latest we will start a game back home is 7pm and this week’s kick-off is at 8pm [plus the nine-hour time difference] so we have tried to get closer to that time in all our preparations. Back home we always play in the late afternoon while over the next two weeks we will be playing in the evening, which means that on match days the boys will be active much later in the day.

"As part of our preparations we have moved our practice sessions and even some gym workouts to later slots. Our field sessions started at 4pm on both days, while Aled [Walters, SA Rugby’s head of athletic performance] also took the players for a gym workout at around 7.30pm on Monday."

TimesLIVE