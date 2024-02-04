Rhys Enoch of Wales poses with trophy at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, February 4 2024. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/GETTY IMAGES
Welshman Rhys Enoch overcame a weather delay and an onslaught of low scoring in the final round of the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned SDC Open to claim a two-stroke victory at Zebula Golf Estate and Spa on Sunday.
Enoch started the final round one shot behind the leaders and made three consecutive birdies from the first on his way to a 66 and a winning total of 24 under par.
It was an emotional triumph for Enoch, who dedicated the victory to the passing of his father’s best friend on the Friday of the tournament. It is also a win that comes after a difficult two years of injury for Enoch.
“I had an operation on my left shoulder in April 2022 and I’ve just had a few niggles. I was trying to improve and didn’t quite have the control I needed. But I’m now a bit more settled with what I’m doing and I feel like I’ve stepped up a level, which is nice,” said Enoch.
It was a thrilling final round of some incredible scoring and a weather delay.
Englishman Joshua Berry turned in 29 and was 11 under before the delay and seemingly on track for a 59. A bogey on the restart cost him that honour, but he still signed for a remarkable 61 to finish on 17 under overall.
Deon Germishuys and Martin Rohwer then came surging up the leader board and both signed for rounds of 64 to share second place on 22 under par.
But Enoch says he felt an immense sense of relief as he rolled in a birdie putt on the last to win.
“It’s been three years since I last won and you keep asking when it will happen again. I’m just so happy to be playing the golf I know I can play again.”
The Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour now move to Cape Town for this week’s Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open at Royal Cape Golf Club.
Welshman Rhys Enoch rises to the top in SDC Open
