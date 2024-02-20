Long jump trial aims to cut foul jumps

Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
What lessons can we take from the experience of the period since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020?
Revenue Laws Amendment Bill adopted by the National Assembly
President encourages all eligible voters ‘to fully participate’ in elections
On Monday, Amplats said it had started a restructuring process that could result in 3,700 workers being retrenched
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Busisiwe Mavuso says withdrawals from GFECRA should come with strict conditions
The Los Angeles resident has been collecting funds for a Ukrainian organisation, the Federal Security Service says
World Athletics wants to ensure the new rules would not cause delays
SA’s new-vehicle production is facing major challenges that will take time to overcome
London — A plan to eliminate foul jumps from the long jump event is to be trialled this year, World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said.
Ridgeon believes the discipline needs to get rid of the large number of foul jumps recorded to make it more appealing to the public.
“At the World Championships in Budapest last summer, a third of all the jumps were no-jumps, athletes stepping over the front of the take-off board,” Ridgeon said.
“That doesn't work, that’s a waste of time. So we’re testing, for example, a take-off zone rather than a take-off board, so we measure from where the athlete takes off to where they land in the pit.
“That means every single jump counts, it adds to the jeopardy of the competition, the drama of the competition.”
World Athletics also wants to ensure the new rules would not cause delays.
“We’re working out ways of how we can get instant results so you don’t have to wait 20 or 30 seconds before the result pops up,” Ridgeon said.
The aim is to test out the idea with top athletes this year, and Ridgeon said any global introduction of the new rules may not happen until 2026, if at all.
The proposed rule change, however, already has high-profile critics.
Carl Lewis won long jump gold at four consecutive Olympic Games and his leap of 8.87m in 1991 is third on the world all-time list.
“You’re supposed to wait until April 1st for April Fools jokes,” the American said on social media platform X.
“I guess it supports what I’ve been saying, that the long is the most difficult event in track and field. That would just eliminate the most difficult skill from the event.
“Just make the basket larger for free throws because so many people miss them.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Long jump trial aims to cut foul jumps
World Athletics wants to ensure the new rules would not cause delays
London — A plan to eliminate foul jumps from the long jump event is to be trialled this year, World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said.
Ridgeon believes the discipline needs to get rid of the large number of foul jumps recorded to make it more appealing to the public.
“At the World Championships in Budapest last summer, a third of all the jumps were no-jumps, athletes stepping over the front of the take-off board,” Ridgeon said.
“That doesn't work, that’s a waste of time. So we’re testing, for example, a take-off zone rather than a take-off board, so we measure from where the athlete takes off to where they land in the pit.
“That means every single jump counts, it adds to the jeopardy of the competition, the drama of the competition.”
World Athletics also wants to ensure the new rules would not cause delays.
“We’re working out ways of how we can get instant results so you don’t have to wait 20 or 30 seconds before the result pops up,” Ridgeon said.
The aim is to test out the idea with top athletes this year, and Ridgeon said any global introduction of the new rules may not happen until 2026, if at all.
The proposed rule change, however, already has high-profile critics.
Carl Lewis won long jump gold at four consecutive Olympic Games and his leap of 8.87m in 1991 is third on the world all-time list.
“You’re supposed to wait until April 1st for April Fools jokes,” the American said on social media platform X.
“I guess it supports what I’ve been saying, that the long is the most difficult event in track and field. That would just eliminate the most difficult skill from the event.
“Just make the basket larger for free throws because so many people miss them.”
Reuters
Cian Oldknow runs like a pro as she races into Olympic mix
MARK ETHERIDGE: Small-town girl with a big heart is pumping it all at triathlon
Gerda Steyn knocks more than a minute off her SA marathon record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.